Iowa County, IA

KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman that died in a wrong-way crash in Cedar County over the weekend. Deputies said 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine, of Bettendorf, died in the crash. In a crash report, ISP said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

ktvo.com

KCRG.com

KCRG.com

Marion police still searching for missing 83-year-old man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police say they’re still looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

cbs2iowa.com

cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and to do a little work. Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better...
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-80 crash near Williamsburg ends in fatality

I-80 is back open after a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon. It occurred south of Ladora in the eastbound lanes around 1:00 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol crash reports, a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA

