basinlife.com
OnePeak Medical – Redefining Primary Health Care in the Klamath Basin!
We are OnePeak Medical in Klamath Falls and Medford. At OnePeak Medical, our patients are provided with a unique wellness experience that redefines primary care through innovative, integrated health practices and services geared towards optimal health and well-being. Our providers are part of a healthcare system that is outcome-driven and...
ijpr.org
Wed 9 AM | Open Lands Day gives rare chance to visit Rogue River Preserve
Yes, it has a catchy name, but the Rogue River is famous around the world for other reasons, too. Its clear water, natural beauty, and fish runs are among the attractions. And work goes on to not only preserve the good things, but enhance them as well. The Rogue River...
ijpr.org
Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations
This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
KDRV
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
KDRV
Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction
MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
Daily Journal of Commerce
JE Dunn Construction: Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition
SUB-BIDS REQUESTED Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition Bid Proposal Responses due 2:00pm PST, January 26, 202 Bid Package #1: Site, Deep Foundations, Elevators & Structure JE Dunn is taking Bid Proposals for the new Oregon State Police, Central Point Facility. Trades bidding in this package include: • Earthwork & Utilities • Deep Foundations • Concrete & Reinforcing Steel • Structural Steel • ...
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
KDRV
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
KDRV
Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
mybasin.com
KFPD Arrest Wanted California Man
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old) was taken into custody without incident for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Holder was wanted out of California for felony gun charges and was also lodged in the Klamath County Jail on an attempted murder warrant from a shooting that occurred previously in Klamath Falls.
focushillsboro.com
$15,000 Is Offered As A Reward For Information On The Killing Of An Oregon-born Wolf
Reward For Information: In October, someone illegally killed an Oregon wolf in Klamath Falls, and now there’s a $15,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. On Tuesday, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition added its own $5,000 incentive to the existing $10,000 offer from the...
KATU.com
Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
KDRV
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
kqennewsradio.com
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
Two Klamath Falls Methamphetamine Dealers Sentenced to Prison
On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill (52 years old) pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Jason Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for 66 months. Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initially arrested Jason Gaskill...
