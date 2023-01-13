ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
basinlife.com

OnePeak Medical – Redefining Primary Health Care in the Klamath Basin!

We are OnePeak Medical in Klamath Falls and Medford. At OnePeak Medical, our patients are provided with a unique wellness experience that redefines primary care through innovative, integrated health practices and services geared towards optimal health and well-being. Our providers are part of a healthcare system that is outcome-driven and...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations

This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction

MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
MEDFORD, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

JE Dunn Construction: Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED Oregon State Police, Central Point Ofﬁce Renovation & Addition Bid Proposal Responses due 2:00pm PST, January 26, 202 Bid Package #1: Site, Deep Foundations, Elevators & Structure JE Dunn is taking Bid Proposals for the new Oregon State Police, Central Point Facility. Trades bidding in this package include: • Earthwork & Utilities • Deep Foundations • Concrete & Reinforcing Steel • Structural Steel • ...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
GRANTS PASS, OR
mybasin.com

KFPD Arrest Wanted California Man

On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old) was taken into custody without incident for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Holder was wanted out of California for felony gun charges and was also lodged in the Klamath County Jail on an attempted murder warrant from a shooting that occurred previously in Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KATU.com

Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES

A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy