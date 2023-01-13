On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old) was taken into custody without incident for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Holder was wanted out of California for felony gun charges and was also lodged in the Klamath County Jail on an attempted murder warrant from a shooting that occurred previously in Klamath Falls.

