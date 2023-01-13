Read full article on original website
Related
thebengilpost.com
Death of Adam David Thomason
Adam David Thomason, 33 of Bethalto, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO, from injuries received in a car accident. He was born on Feb. 5, 1989, in Alton, the son of Rick and Carol (Hopper) Thomason. He married Kristen Goben on June 2, 2018, and she survives. Adam was eagerly anticipating the birth of their baby boy who will be born on Feb. 10, 2023.
thebengilpost.com
Death of Mark Daniel Blackburn
Mark Daniel Blackburn, 55 of Galesburg, formerly of Carlinville, passed away on January 13, 2023 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. Mark was born on March 9, 1967, to Lennis and Jean (Willis) Blackburn in Springfield. He was happily married to Tami Shreves. Mark graduated from Carlinville High School...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Jim Thomas Duncan
Jim Thomas Duncan, 75 of Gillespie, died at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:39 p.m. He was born on June 16, 1947, in Litchfield to David T. Duncan and Ruth Christian Duncan. He married Theresa K. (Brown) Duncan on June 26, 1971, at Saints Simon...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Joyce Lucielle Sanvi
Joyce Lucielle Sanvi of Springfield passed away at Memorial Hospital in Springfield at 12:23 a.m. on January 11, 2023. She was 89 years old. Mrs. Sanvi was born to David William Kirkwood and Anna Mae Mosser on January 4, 1934, in Staunton. She attended Mt. Olive schools and graduated in...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
thebengilpost.com
Trivia night benefitting Partnership for Educational Excellence set for Feb. 4
The Partnership for Educational Excellence is gearing up for an exciting trivia night on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The evening will benefit the Partnership’s programs that benefit CUSD7 students through classroom grants and academic tuition scholarships of $1,000 per student. The “For the Love of Education” Trivia Night will...
Comments / 0