Adam David Thomason, 33 of Bethalto, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO, from injuries received in a car accident. He was born on Feb. 5, 1989, in Alton, the son of Rick and Carol (Hopper) Thomason. He married Kristen Goben on June 2, 2018, and she survives. Adam was eagerly anticipating the birth of their baby boy who will be born on Feb. 10, 2023.

BETHALTO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO