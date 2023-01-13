ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfirnews.com

Delta Delta, Carilion Clinic will create pediatric dental residencies

Carilion Clinic and Delta Dental will work together to create a pediatric dental residency based at Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood. The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation announced a 2 million dollar endowment today during a joint event with Carilion officials. Up to four dental school graduates a year could be doing their residencies at Carilion Children’s by some time in 2024. The goal is to attract more dentists to the valley – hoping they will stay here once their residency at Carilion Children’s is over. Frank Lucia is Delta Dental of Virginia President and CEO:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home

Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
ROANOKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Huddle Up Moms gets grant to improve heart health

NACDD Funds Huddle Up Moms with $50,000 TO IMPROVE CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH AND ADVANCE HEALTH EQUITY IN SUPPORT OF MILLION HEARTS® 2027. Huddle Up Moms is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of six organizations to receive Million Hearts® Health Equity Implementation project funding to implement evidence-based strategies to improve cardiovascular health and advance health equity. The funding will support the Moms Under Pressure program, which supports pregnant and postpartum women diagnosed with hypertensive disorders by:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County Schools closing due to power outages

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools has announced that some schools will be closed today. According to reports, the following schools will be closed due to a significant power outage in the northwest part of Roanoke:. Glen Cove Elementary. Northside Middle School. Northside High School. School...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

On Dr. King’s birthday, I’m damn proud that I’m not White

Each year at this time, I take time to reflect on a life that has, as a man who is partially white, at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the heroic civil rights leader who gave his life for the cause of April 4th, 1968, felled by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, TN.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore

Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

