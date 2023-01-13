Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Delta Delta, Carilion Clinic will create pediatric dental residencies
Carilion Clinic and Delta Dental will work together to create a pediatric dental residency based at Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood. The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation announced a 2 million dollar endowment today during a joint event with Carilion officials. Up to four dental school graduates a year could be doing their residencies at Carilion Children’s by some time in 2024. The goal is to attract more dentists to the valley – hoping they will stay here once their residency at Carilion Children’s is over. Frank Lucia is Delta Dental of Virginia President and CEO:
WSET
Lynchburg Daily Bread gifted $108,000 to add new van, create full-time driver position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Daily Bread has received a generous gift from an area partner to expand its services and further feed the hungry. Aetna Better Health of Virginia has donated $108,000 towards adding a new Daily Bread van, creating a new full-time driver position, and purchasing healthy foods and vegetables.
wfirnews.com
Restaurant Week is back in downtown Roanoke starting Friday
Special meal deals and a good excuse to head downtown – Restaurant Week returns this Friday for an extended run in Roanoke. More on the annual event from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wfirnews.com
BRAAC merges with Charlottesville agency
Two organizations focused on helping children and adults who are somewhere on the autism spectrum have combined forces. That includes a Roanoke agency, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
Virginia Tech vets save former police dog that swallowed toy
Bobbi Conner, an associate professor and director of emergency and critical care at the teaching hospital, led the surgery on Thor. With 20 to 30 people involved, including senior faculty, technicians, interns, residents and veterinary students, Conner said the effort to save Thor was a reflection of the teamwork at the hospital.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
WDBJ7.com
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50.5 million apartment complex with 339 units in Roanoke. People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify. “1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
wfirnews.com
Huddle Up Moms gets grant to improve heart health
NACDD Funds Huddle Up Moms with $50,000 TO IMPROVE CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH AND ADVANCE HEALTH EQUITY IN SUPPORT OF MILLION HEARTS® 2027. Huddle Up Moms is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of six organizations to receive Million Hearts® Health Equity Implementation project funding to implement evidence-based strategies to improve cardiovascular health and advance health equity. The funding will support the Moms Under Pressure program, which supports pregnant and postpartum women diagnosed with hypertensive disorders by:
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Schools closing due to power outages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools has announced that some schools will be closed today. According to reports, the following schools will be closed due to a significant power outage in the northwest part of Roanoke:. Glen Cove Elementary. Northside Middle School. Northside High School. School...
Blue Ridge Muse
On Dr. King’s birthday, I’m damn proud that I’m not White
Each year at this time, I take time to reflect on a life that has, as a man who is partially white, at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the heroic civil rights leader who gave his life for the cause of April 4th, 1968, felled by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, TN.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore
Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
WSET
1 suffers burn injuries, dog dies in fire at a Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fast-moving fire in Campbell county destroyed a home, displaced four people, and killed a dog on Saturday. Those who made it out are crediting one of their other dogs with saving them. According to Chyenne Lambert, who lived at the house with three...
