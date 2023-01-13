Shrewsbury/Northborough – The Family of Grace Cartmell Share her passing on January 5, 2023. In Loving Memory of Our Mom, Grace Eleanor Studley-Farson-Cartmell:. Mom was born on February 8,1930 in Worcester, MA, the daughter to Frederick R. and Maud S. (Crabtree) Studley. She was the third in a family of four children. Her older siblings were John R. Studley of Auburn and Olive S. Duff of Worcester, both predeceased her. Her younger sibling, Shirley M. Dwinnell lived in Northborough for over 50 years and recently she and her husband Paul Dwinnell relocated to an assisted living facility in Auburn.

