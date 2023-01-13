Read full article on original website
Longship Orders Four Vessels from Atlas Shipyard
Groningen-based shipping company Longship said it has ordered a series of four "ultra-low" emission 8,600 TDW vessels from Atlas Shipyard in Turkey, with the first unit to be delivered in spring 2024. Based on a new ship design developed by Longship with Dutch naval architect Ankerbeer BV, the vessles will...
Alka Marine, Acta Marine Partner to Purchase a Damen Multicat
Alka Marine and Acta Marine have teamed up within a joint venture (JV) to purchase a Damen Multicat 2712, operated by Alka Marine. The JV company called Alka Marine International, is incorporated under the French law and registered in Saint Nazaire. The vessel is named Coastal Aurora. Built in 2014,...
Ecochlor to Install EcoOne Container Unit on Island Drilling's Offshore Rig
Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Island Drilling has contracted Ecochlor to install their new EcoOne Container Unit on board the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig. Vidar Vik, Technical Section Leader at Island Drilling, said: "Our research in choosing a BWMS for the Island Innovator was a very difficult process because of the unique ballasting needs for offshore rigs.
Venezuela's PDVSA Freezes Most Oil Exports for Contract Reviews
The new head of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has suspended most oil export contracts while his team reviews them in a move to avoid payment defaults, according to an internal document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. Since U.S. trading sanctions were first imposed on PDVSA...
Heger Dry Dock Gets to Work on AFDM for U.S. Navy
Born in 1998 and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Heger Dry Dock holds a unique position as one of the few engineering firms in the world dedicated to the design and lifecycle engineering of drydocks, primarily floating dry docks. Premal Shah, P.E., President and Principal Engineer, discussed some of the company’s recent contract wins with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
ABS Signs On Suez Canal's Green Program
ABS and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a long-term sustainability roadmap and decarbonization strategy for the canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The MoU will see ABS and SCA work together on issues related to sustainability and the green...
Wind-powered RoRo Vessel Secures €9 Million in EU Funding
A group of partners led by Norwegian shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured €9 million in EU funding to support the construction of an environmentally friendly wind-powered pure car and truck carrier vessel. The partners, who are currently working to plan and execute all aspects of building and operating...
VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia
Liebherr Container Cranes completed its first ship to shore lift height increase with their new patented jacking system as part of Liebherr Transform. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Liebherr engineers at Patrick Terminals – Brisbane Autostrad. Patrick Terminals – Brisbane Autostrad located on the eastern coast...
Kazakhstan Recruits Abu Dhabi Ports to Develop Caspian Tanker Fleet
United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Ports will help Kazakhstan to build a tanker fleet in the Caspian Sea, reducing the former Soviet republic's dependence on Russian transit, Kazakh state oil company KazMunayGaz said on Tuesday. KazMunayGaz and Abu Dhabi Ports have agreed to set up a joint venture, it said,...
Allianz: Top 5 Risks in Marine & Shipping
Allianz, a global commercial insurer, just released its 2023 Risk Barometer, which shows how 2,712 risk management experts from 94 countries ranked the top corporate risks. While the report offers insights on perceived global business risks in general, it also offers insights by industry sector. MarineLink's readers will be interested...
Eastern Cuts Steel for Bridgeport-Port Jefferson Ferry
Florida shipbuilder Eastern Shipbuilding Group has cut first steel for a new auto and passenger ferry for the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. The new vessel, designed by Braintree, Mass.-based Gilbert Associates, is being constructed at Eastern's Allanton, Fla. shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in 2024. The 302-foot...
Euronav Seeks Urgent Arbitration over Frontline's Unilateral Merger Termination
Belgian tanker operator Euronav has filed an application for urgent arbitration in relation to tanker firm Frontline’s unilateral termination of the previously proposed merger agreement. Frontline on January 9 said that a $4.2 billion deal to merge with rival Euronav NV was terminated, a combination that would have created...
US Offshore Wind: Our Interconnected Future
It will take a team effort that spans sectors and even industries to meet the United States’ goal of 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030, writes Greg Lennon, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Wind. As the United States offshore wind (OSW) industry considers the Biden-Harris Administration’s 30 gigawatts...
Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound
The airline industry has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and seaborne jet fuel cargo volumes suffered along with it. In comparison to pre-pandemic levels, available seat kilometers dropped nearly 90% in early 2020. Initially, air cargo volumes fell as well but saw volumes climb 5-10% above pre-pandemic levels in 2021. During 2022, the surge in cargo volumes slowed along with global economic growth prospects whereas passenger traffic continued to recover. Now, the relaxation of COVID restrictions in China offers hope for a recovery in the airline industry as well as in jet fuel shipments.
Wilhelmsen Ship Management Names Lin VP of Services and New Growth
Wilhelmsen Ship Management has appointed Felina Lin as its new Vice President of Services and New Growth. Responsible for growing the company's ship management’s service portfolio, Lin will launch conventional and innovative services that supplement Wilhelmsen Ship Management's core business, the company said. Lin brings in over a decade...
Russia Boosts Baltic Oil Exports
Europe's ban on seaborne Russian oil imports from Dec. 5 has prompted Moscow to divert its crude flows to Asia and failed to curb Russian supplies, according to traders and data from Refinitiv Eikon. Supplies of oil from Russia and Kazakhstan from the Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk...
Chartwell Marine Gets Grant to Develop Methanol-Fuelled Vessel Design
Vessel designer Chartwell Marine has won of a £320,000 Innovate UK Smart Grant which will enable Chartwell and consortium partners — Boat Electric & Electronics and Engineered Marine Systems — to develop and test the feasibility of "a market-first" methanol-fuelled vessel design, with applications in the offshore wind, commercial workboat, and leisure sectors.
Offshore Wind: Shipbuilder Selected for Crowley, Esvagt JV SOV
Following the news on Wednesday that Crest Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT, is set to build a service operation vessel for operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector, the partners have now selected a shipbuilder for the SOV construction. Fincantieri Marine Group said Wednesday it had reached...
Soncini Returns to Help Lead Maritime IT Company
Giampiero Soncini, former officer of the Italian Navy and a retired leader in the maritime IT sector, returns to the helm via his appointment as MD of Oceanly, a new company established in December by Esa Group, following its acquisition from Arribatec of a business unit, formerly of IB srl, which develops and supports "Performance", a software dedicated to the monitoring of ship performance and the control of related emissions.
Wilhelmsen Acquires Tank and Cargo Hold Cleaning Firm Navadan
Wilhelmsen Ships Service announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire tank and cargo hold cleaning company Navadan. Wilhelmsen Ships Service will take 100% control of Navadan, which will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary for the first period after the completion of the agreement.
