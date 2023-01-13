Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Record number of Georgians sign up for Obamacare
More than 846,000 Georgians have signed up for heath insurance for 2023 under the Affordable Care Act during the latest enrollment period. That’s about 8% of the population and a record number of the state’s population. The program allows individuals – many of them low-income or self-employed –...
wuga.org
Georgia Hope recipients could expect higher tuition payouts
Georgia college students could expect higher tuition payouts according to Gov. Brian Kemp's proposed spending plan that includes $61 million in lottery proceeds to fully fund HOPE scholarship. The plan would end the two-tier award system and cover full tuition for HOPE scholars — and on average, save full-time students...
wuga.org
Kemp rolls out budget proposals
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Friday that is heavy on spending for education, but also includes more raises for teachers and state employees. Kemp's plan spends more than $2 billion more than this year’s record budget, and is built on an all-time...
wuga.org
Schools would benefit under $600 million bond request by Kemp
Schools account for a major portion of the $600 million bond package Gov. Brian Kemp is recommending in the $32.5 billion budget proposal the governor released late last week. More than a third of the package – $217 million – would go toward K-12 school construction projects across the state financed by the Georgia Department of Education.
wuga.org
Clarke is among the top Georgia counties in COVID booster percentage
Athens-Clarke County is one of the top-performing counties in the state in terms of the percentage of residents who have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster, but even so, the number of people with the new bivalent boosters is very low. With about 12 percent of the population over age five...
Comments / 0