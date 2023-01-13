ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAU

ACCPD: crime drops in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is reporting a slight decline in the Athens crime rate, down one percent in 2022. The Police Department on Lexington Road says robberies were down more than thirty percent. ACCPD also says traffic crashes were down more than eleven percent over the past year. From...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD probes east side shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

AG Carr: gang unit secures another indictment in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says his anti-gang unit has secured an indictment in the case of an Athens murder suspect: 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is an accused member of the Red Tape gang and was arrested after the shootings that killed a 19 year-old and injured an 18 year-old. Athens-Clarke County Police say the October 2022 shootings that happened on Gaines School Road were gang-related. Rice is the 26th person indicted by the unit that was established by the Georgia legislature last year.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACC Police investigating non-fatal shooting in north Athens

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting in north Athens on Monday that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the ACCPD, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Old Hull Road on Monday at 5:51 p.m. The 24-year-old victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA
wrwh.com

Kochis Spotlighted By White County Fire Service

(Cleveland)- White County Office of Public Safety and White County Fire Services has released their third Firefighter Spotlight, this time featuring Firefighter Kevin Kochis. The purpose of these spotlights, according to White County Public Safety Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett, is to showcase our exemplary personnel and educate our community about the Fire Services in White County.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
multifamilybiz.com

ECI Group Announces Disposition of 204-Unit The Columns at Timothy Woods Apartment Community Located in Athens, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA - ECI Group (ECI) announced the sale of The Columns at Timothy Woods apartments at 2035 Timothy Road in Athens, GA to Fogelman Properties. The 204-unit, 1996-vintage community was acquired by ECI in April 2019. ECI upgraded the unit interiors and improved and modernized the community's amenities during its ownership period. The sales price was not disclosed.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA

