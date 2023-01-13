Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
SFGate
Critical Role Cast on ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: ‘Sillier, Darker, Bigger and Badder’
As with the first season, Prime Video will release Season 2 of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show in three-episode weekly batches, culminating in 12 episodes total. In the new series, the Vox Machina heroes/antiheroes face off against a powerful foursome of dragons called the Chroma Conclave, which spew ice and acid, have nearly impenetrable armor and threaten to destroy the world of Exandria.
Amazon has 4K digital TV antennas on sale right in time for the NFL Playoffs
Watch every game (including the Super Bowl) without paying for cable TV.
SFGate
BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning
Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...
SFGate
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
SFGate
Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Effie T. Brown and Debra Martin Chase Named Special Honorees at 2023 Black Reel Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.
Comments / 0