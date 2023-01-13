Read full article on original website
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
'Fulfilling the dream'; Two of Kentucky's oldest universities announce 'historic' partnership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's only historically Black college and Kentucky's largest university are joining forces to further improve students' education. Simmons College and the University of Kentucky announced Tuesday they will share programs for students and faculty at both schools. "Both institutions will benefit from an exchange of ideas,...
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
Louisville's UAW branch discusses potential options for Glendale battery plant workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The labor union footprint in Kentucky could grow by the thousands in the years to come, as Ford's new electric battery plants in Glendale take shape. It will create 5,000 new, local jobs. But will they be union employees? That's been a big question. UAW Local...
CONGRATS! Two Louisville friends claim million-dollar Mega Millions prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people in Louisville have claimed a $1 million lottery ticket, Kentucky Lottery officials said. The man and woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said they have been friends since high school and share many memories together over the years, but none are as memorable as winning the lottery.
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
Kentucky students compete in speech showcase, voice their concerns within the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 80 students echoed their concerns throughout the Frazier History Museum on Wednesday. Students got on their "soapboxes" and delivered 2-3 minute speeches on "What's the biggest issue facing your community and what should be done about it?" Officials say it's part of a Mikva Challenge,...
wdrb.com
Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store. "We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
'I am the dream': Annual west Louisville motorcade honors Dr. King
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of cars lined the Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway as community leaders took part in Louisville's 51st annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They drove to King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on Anderson Street, marking their full day of service, celebrating...
Louisville businessman, local journalist receive 'Freedom Award' during annual Keepers of the Dream celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual showcase bringing together the community to celebrate the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center for another year. The Keepers of the Dream showcase featured a variety of talent including speakers, poets and musicians who performed tributes...
'New chapter for my career': Paige Monaghan embraces new chapter with Racing Louisville FC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Jersey native Paige Monaghan took a lot of pride in playing for her hometown club in Gotham FC. "I was super fortunate to get drafted and to go home," Monaghan said. "I know a lot of players in the league don't have that." But she...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'It’s a crisis now': Kentucky governor pushes for Education First plan in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School superintendent joined the Kentucky governor and other teachers in calling on legislators to implement the governor’s Education First plan. Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the details of his plan and showed how each part of his plan would impact students and...
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
