Will the Boston Celtics make any moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline?. After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a heavily protected second-round draft, the Celtics now have an open roster spot and with the trade deadline under a month away, who knows what will happen. Boston currently has the NBA's best record at 33-12 and likely will be looking to add even more depth as it attempts to make its way all the way back to the NBA Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO