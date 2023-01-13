ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington housing market showing signs of change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nationwide, the housing market is shifting from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market. According to Wells Fargo, homes up for sale are staying on the market longer, and prices are even dropping. Also helping buyers is a drop in mortgage rates. Right now, a 30-year fixed level is around 6.5%.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington leaders address opioid crisis in the Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night’s town hall at Consolidated Baptist Church gave people a chance to learn about the opioid epidemic. But more than that, it gave people in attendance a chance to share their own stories. We heard from doctors who treat patients in recovery and people who lost loved ones to the disease.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington still reporting weekly increases in COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders say we have not seen an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, but the city of Lexington is still reporting weekly increases in cases. The city recorded 380 cases last week, 25 more than the week before. One person reportedly died from COVID-related complications.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers and storms are pressing across western Kentucky and bringing the low-end threat for severe storms. This is ahead of a bigger weather change on tap in the coming days. It’s one that brings winter back in here and likely takes us into another harsh setup.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Be aware of tax time scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The IRS will begin accepting individual tax returns on January 23. The government agency says they’re expecting more than 168 million individual tax returns this year. It is also the time of year to take a look at some of the security concerns surrounding the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program. The grant program is focused on providing community partners with resources to help prevent gun violence. The City allocated $50,000 to support the Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program. Recipients of grants will receive up...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain. The first wave arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, a message of unity was put on display in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about a vision of equality in America. The 29th annual Unity Breakfast brought different members of the community together under that one common idea.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County School Board appoints new board member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School board has a new board member. The board voted unanimously to appoint Marilyn Clark to fill the District 1 board vacancy. The district represents portions of west Fayette County between Leestown and Harrodsburg roads. In a release tonight, the district says Clark...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Good Question: Gerrymandering, how did we get that word?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a term that’s been tied to a lawsuit recently in Kentucky, but where did the term “gerrymandering” come from? That’s today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Pam asks, Gerrymandering, how did we get that word?. Gerrymandering is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the truck somehow partly drove up onto the concrete median wall at the 114 mile marker of northbound I-75. We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt but was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week. Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.

