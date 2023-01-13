Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Lexington housing market showing signs of change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nationwide, the housing market is shifting from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market. According to Wells Fargo, homes up for sale are staying on the market longer, and prices are even dropping. Also helping buyers is a drop in mortgage rates. Right now, a 30-year fixed level is around 6.5%.
WKYT 27
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
WKYT 27
Lexington leaders address opioid crisis in the Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night’s town hall at Consolidated Baptist Church gave people a chance to learn about the opioid epidemic. But more than that, it gave people in attendance a chance to share their own stories. We heard from doctors who treat patients in recovery and people who lost loved ones to the disease.
WKYT 27
Lexington still reporting weekly increases in COVID cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders say we have not seen an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, but the city of Lexington is still reporting weekly increases in cases. The city recorded 380 cases last week, 25 more than the week before. One person reportedly died from COVID-related complications.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Big Changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers and storms are pressing across western Kentucky and bringing the low-end threat for severe storms. This is ahead of a bigger weather change on tap in the coming days. It’s one that brings winter back in here and likely takes us into another harsh setup.
WKYT 27
Be aware of tax time scams
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The IRS will begin accepting individual tax returns on January 23. The government agency says they’re expecting more than 168 million individual tax returns this year. It is also the time of year to take a look at some of the security concerns surrounding the...
WKYT 27
One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program. The grant program is focused on providing community partners with resources to help prevent gun violence. The City allocated $50,000 to support the Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program. Recipients of grants will receive up...
WKYT 27
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
WKYT 27
Renters rally for ‘Tenants’ Bill of Rights’ outside Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A tenants’ rights press conference was held outside the Veridian of Lexington Apartments on Wednesday. WKYT has spoken to several tenants at Veridian after the artic freeze last month left some without a place to stay. Organizations and tenants came out to ask for a...
WKYT 27
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain. The first wave arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which...
WKYT 27
29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, a message of unity was put on display in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about a vision of equality in America. The 29th annual Unity Breakfast brought different members of the community together under that one common idea.
WKYT 27
UK freshman WR Jordan Anthony wins in collegiate track debut, is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman Jordan Anthony hit the track at the McCravy Invitational for the first time as a Wildcat. He won the 60 meter dash to kick the weekend off, posting a time 6.57 seconds. “It felt good, because I wasn’t going in to it to win,...
WKYT 27
Fayette County School Board appoints new board member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School board has a new board member. The board voted unanimously to appoint Marilyn Clark to fill the District 1 board vacancy. The district represents portions of west Fayette County between Leestown and Harrodsburg roads. In a release tonight, the district says Clark...
WKYT 27
Scott Co. custodian being called a hero after saving choking child
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky custodian is being hailed as a hero. Scott County Schools says Garth Elementary head custodian Heather collins saved a child’s life. What was supposed to be a regular day on the job at Garth Elementary quickly took a scary turn. On...
WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Gerrymandering, how did we get that word?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a term that’s been tied to a lawsuit recently in Kentucky, but where did the term “gerrymandering” come from? That’s today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Pam asks, Gerrymandering, how did we get that word?. Gerrymandering is...
WKYT 27
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the truck somehow partly drove up onto the concrete median wall at the 114 mile marker of northbound I-75. We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt but was...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week. Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.
Comments / 0