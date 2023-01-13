ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again

While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Western Conference Rival Reportedly has Shown Trade Interest In Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Will the Boston Celtics make any moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline?. After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a heavily protected second-round draft, the Celtics now have an open roster spot and with the trade deadline under a month away, who knows what will happen. Boston currently has the NBA's best record at 33-12 and likely will be looking to add even more depth as it attempts to make its way all the way back to the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Shines Off Bench Again vs. Clippers

For the second-straight game, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey came off the bench. While Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers wasn’t just the second time Maxey came off the bench this year, it was the second time the Sixers brought the young guard off the bench while he wasn’t on a minutes restriction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class

Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
DETROIT, MI
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Report Revealed

Even though the Golden State Warriors aren't playing at a championship level, anytime they face the Boston Celtics this season will always bring the hype. The two teams play for a second time since their NBA Finals match in June, and both are relatively healthy. The Golden State Warriors are...
BOSTON, MA
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74

Longtime NBA player and coach Chris Ford, who made the first three-point shot in the history of the Association, has died, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Celtics. Ford, a Villanova alum nicknamed the Mad Bomber, made Boston’s only three-pointer in its 114–106 victory over the Rockets on Oct....
Dak Takes Cowboys Fans on Tour The Star? Man of the Year Nominee Charity

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community. Each NFL...
DALLAS, TX

