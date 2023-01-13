Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Andrew Tate: 'I'm not a victim' say two women involved in investigation
Two women who have been identified as potential victims of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan say they were friends of the pair, not victims. Beatrice and Jasmin - who have tattoo's with the Tate brother's surname on it - said that they did not find them to be "aggressive or rude" and denied that they had felt threatened.
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Man extradited from US to face drugs charges
A Co. Armagh man has appeared in court following his extradition from the US. A bench warrant was issued for Anthony Gerard Maguire, of Bearna Park, Killeavy, in 2015 after he failed to answer his bail in relation to eight drug offences. Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry, heard the...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Man who stabbed stranger to death in Easterhouse jailed
A man who stabbed a stranger to death in the street has been jailed for at least 15 years for his murder. Kai Russell, 24, attacked Kamil Charyszyn following an argument with his partner in Easterhouse, near Glasgow, on 21 March 2021. He had earlier been captured on CCTV in...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information a month on from her murder. The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December. Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his...
BBC
Jeremy Renner: Mayor of Kingstown poster edited to remove injuries after accident
Promotional images for Jeremy Renner's TV show Mayor of Kingstown have been edited to remove injuries from the actor's face after his recent accident. The star was originally shown bloodied and bruised in the artwork for the drama's second season. Co-creator Hugh Dillon said it was "good of the network"...
