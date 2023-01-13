ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MeUndies Newest ‘Friends’ Collection Will Bring You Back to 1994

By Erica Radol
 5 days ago
MeUndies.

Imagine sitting on your couch, ready to binge-watch a season of the TV sitcom Friends (or three), and being perfectly dressed for the part in leggings or loungewear with a quintessential Friends print. MeUndies, the popular undergarment and loungewear brand, has hit a nostalgic cord with this Friends -inspired drop . Known for super comfortable, sustainably-made pieces, this limited-edition line is sure to sell out quickly. And if you were watching the series when the show debuted on TV, you (like me) probably enjoy the soft caress of non-constricting leisurewear for your spare-time activities.

The line has items for men and women (and some unisex pieces) in ethically-sourced but super comfy MicroModal blends. Women’s panties are available in a variety of styles, and there are boxers, socks, and robes too. The purple background print includes a couch, Phoebe’s guitar–and of course, the Central Perk logo. You don’t have to commit to a Rachel haircut to represent your love for the TV show; just grab a few MeUndies items for yourself or your lobster. You can almost hear Joey asking now, “How you doin’?”

