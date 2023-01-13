ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Nursing Student Falls to Her Death From Cancún Airbnb

By Josh Fiallo
 5 days ago
Dan Thornberg/Getty Images

A Massachusetts nursing student slipped and fell three stories to her death in Cancún, Mexico, last week while trying to enter a locked Airbnb through a balcony. An obituary for Leah “Lee” Pearse, 20, said she died instantly on impact. “After a great beach day, amazing dinner, and fantastic dancing, she attempted to enter her Airbnb through the third-floor balcony,” her obituary said. “Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly.” Pearse worked at Massachusetts General Hospital and was pursuing a master’s in nursing at Simmons University, the obituary said. Pearse’s family called her a “light to every setting, sharing her passion for learning, nursing, and patient care with others.”

