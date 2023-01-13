Nordic skiing: Stillwater girls land second at Mesabi East Invite

BIWABIK — Competing in one of the largest high school races in the country, the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams delivered strong performances in the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Giants Ridge.

The Stillwater girls finished with 536 points to trail only winner Duluth East (554). St. Paul Highland Park, the reigning state runner-up, followed in third place with 516 points.

In the boys competition, Stillwater placed sixth with a scoore of 479. Duluth East also claimed the top spot in the boys field with 559 points, followed by Little Falls (525), Wayzata (504), Robbinsdale Armstrong (495) and Brainerd (491).

There were 57 varsity teams competing in this year’s event.

“It was a successful day,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said.

Lily Ward paced the Stillwater girls with a third-place finish in the classic race with a time of 17:26.9, which was just a second behind runner-up Lydia Kraker of Duluth East. Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown turned in the fastest time at 16:45.1.

Annika Fuhrmann (18:33.8) and Jocelyn McBride (18:52.3) followed in 9th and 15th for the Ponies in the classic division.

Bailey Holmes produced a sixth-place finish for the Ponies in the freestyle race with a time of 16:50.7, which was 41 seconds behind winner Zoe Devine (16:09.6) of Ely.

Sisters Stella Powell (17:52.2) and Eloise Powell (18:50.7) finished 16th and 37th for the Ponies in the freestyle event.

Each team is allowed three entries per race and the top two finishers contribute to the team scoring.

“All of our skiers benefited from our four-day winter training camp at Giants Ridge from Dec. 27-30,” Kraftson said. “We had excellent training and got to know these race courses. Our skiers knew where the critical transitions were and the best places to make up time.”

The courses are also the same ones that are used for the state meet next month.

George Nelson led the way for the Stillwater boys with a 16th-place finish in the freestyle race, crossing the finish line in 15:12.2. Carson Peterson (15:17.5) finished just five seconds back in 21st place while Max Gerald (17:38.3) finished 81st.

Stillwater was solid in the classic format as well, with John Kubiak (16:40.5) and Ethan Foote (16:58.3) contributing to the scoring in 23rd and 33rd place. Charlie Johnson finished 39th in a time of 17:08.0.

The Ponies also showed strong depth with the girls and boys teams each finishing fourth in the JV standings.

The top 10 individuals in each race are presented medals and the Ponies took home a total of seven, with Cate Koelzer placing fifth in the girls JV classic race and Sofia Omann landing sixth in the freestyle race. Everett Lauer and Henry March placed 7th and 10th for the Ponies in the boys JV freestyle competition.

“We are proud of all these skiers for their great efforts,” Kraftson said. “In addition to our medalists, there were terrific performances across the board.”

Girls team standings (top 10)

1. Duluth East 554; 2. Stillwater 536; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 516; 4. Minnetonka 503; 5. Brainerd 486; 6. Ely 485; 7. Elk River/Zimmerman 479; 8, tie, Forest Lake 476 and Minneapolis Washburn 476; 10. Mounds View 455.

Stillwater results

Classic

3. Lily Ward 17:26.9; 9. Annika Fuhrmann 18:33.8; 15. Jocelyn McBride 18:52.3.

Freestyle

6. Bailey Holmes 16:50.7; 16. Stella Powell 17:52.2; 37. Eloise Powell 18:50.7.

Boys team standings (top 10)

1. Duluth East 559; 2. Little Falls 525; 3. Wayzata 504; 4. Robbinsdale Armstrong 495; 5. Brainerd 491; 6. Stillwater 479; 7. Orono 449; 8. Rogers 446; 9. Elk River/Zimmerman 445; 10. Forest Lake 444.

Stillwater results

Classic

23. John Kubiak 16:40.5; 33. Ethan Foote 16:58.3; 39. Charlie Johnson 17:08.0.

Freestyle

16. George Nelson 15:12.2; 21. Carson Peterson 15:17.5; 81. Max Gerald 17:38.3.