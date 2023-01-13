Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED THEFT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 32-year old after he allegedly stole items from a business in the 400 block of Southeast Stephens Street. He was charged with third-degree theft and was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,250.
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR PAST FORGERY CASE
Roseburg Police arrested a woman early Wednesday for a past forgery case. An RPD report said an officer took the case last October where 19-year old Adrienne Monaco was suspected to have cashed a $3200 check. She was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:00 a.m. on an unrelated charge and was interviewed regarding this case. Monaco was charged with first-degree counts of forgery and theft, possession of a forged instrument and for identity theft. Additional charges were added.
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED STALKING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited for stalking following an alleged incident on Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said the victims own a local business on Garden Valley Boulevard and the suspect worked for them in the past, but has recently been contacting them at both their home and business. The suspect has been persistent and described as “somewhat threatening” during these contacts. On Tuesday the man allegedly nearly ran over two of the victims at their business. He then showed up at their home on three separate occasions, one of which was after officers warned him of his stalking behavior.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SPRAY-PAINTING POWER BOX
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly spray-painting a power box early Monday. A Roseburg Police report said the 43-year old was contacted at 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The officer took the man in custody and found the box had been covered entirely in black and gold paint. The suspect was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED SPRAY PAINTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited Monday after being identified as the suspect from a January 9th case in which he allegedly spray-painted the sidewalk in front of a business in the 100 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was contacted in the 2100 block of Northeast Diamond Lake...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 7:00 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old sitting near the former Visitor’s Center in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street. The suspect reportedly had two beers sitting next to him. It was confirmed that the man is excluded from being in the downtown area until February 5th.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENTS ON FRIDAY
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a series of alleged disorderly conduct incidents on Friday. An RPD report just after 1:30 p.m. an investigation revealed that 48-year old Jeremy Chilcott of Winston allegedly rampaged through multiple businesses in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This allegedly culminated in a shoplifting incident when Chilcott ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENTS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged harassment incidents by the Roseburg Police on Friday night. An RPD report said previously 37-year old Jonathon Rios had allegedly trespassed on business property in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, where he had attempted to enter several rooms by trying random door handles and windows. After he was confronted by an employee, Rios allegedly became belligerent and pushed the employee.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway in downtown Roseburg following a shooting Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED SERIES OF THEFTS
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged series of thefts by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said officers contacted 35-year old Joshua Gunderson just after 10:50 a.m. in the loss prevention office of Sherm’s Thunderbird in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Gunderson had allegedly stolen over $100 in merchandise from the store over a two-day period. He was also previously trespassed from the business. His probation officer authorized that he be detained.
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR DUCK POND
A transient was cited in a littering incident near the Duck Pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 8:30 a.m. officers contacted the 68-year old in his camp, which was allegedly surrounded by trash on the ground, as well as in shopping carts. It was located about 50 feet from the bank of Newton Creek.
LOUD MUSIC LEADS TO ALTERCATION
Loud music lead to an altercation on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said a 50-year old woman became upset with a 44-year old woman after being told to turn down her music, in the 2000 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The older woman allegedly got out of her vehicle and starting swinging at the victim, which the victim was able to block. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim in the shin, before spitting in the face of another woman.
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
Eugene police, Shasta Middle School staff address alleged knife incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a knife was discovered in the backpack of a student at Shasta Middle School on January 12, school staff and the Eugene Police Department are looking to ease the minds of parents and students while quashing rumors of other weapons brought to school. In a message...
TWO CITED AFTER FIRE AT GADDIS PARK
Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following a fire at Gaddis Park on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 6:10 p.m. the incident under the pavilion in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street was called in. A 35-year old man and a 30-year old woman were on the scene. The woman admitted to adding items to the fire and was cited for outdoor burning and was released. The man had numerous items and trash around the area and was cited for offensive littering before being released.
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY IN GADDIS PARK
A transient was cited for littering near a waterway in Gaddis Park on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:45 a.m. the 54-year old man was contacted near the park’s bike jumps in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The man has allegedly been camped out in the same area for the last month. The camp is 50 feet from the north bank of the South Umpqua River. Officers have issued the man multiple warnings to clean up his mess, and had given him trash bags.
WOMAN CITED FOR CARELESS DRIVING FOLLOWING WRECK
A Winston woman was cited for careless driving following a vehicle wreck Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:20 a.m. officers responded to the accident at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Rice Avenue. The 18-year old driver said she was traveling north on Stephens and fell asleep. The sedan left the roadway and struck a light pole on the sidewalk. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and had to be towed. Pacific Power was notified so they could deal with the pole’s damage.
Officials locate missing Eugene man thanks to help from public
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday. Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
