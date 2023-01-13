Read full article on original website
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?
Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
Farmer’s Almanac Doesn’t Predict A Great Spring For Iowa This Year
If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?
When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
10 Phrases I’ve Learned In My First Year Of Living In The Quad Cities
It's been a year since I moved to the Quad Cities from Arkansas and I've definitely expanded my vocabulary. There are a bunch of Southern-isms that are also used in the Midwest so several things did translate. But there are a few terms that I was definitely unfamiliar with until I moved to the Quad Cities last January.
Yes, Iowa State Fair’s Husband Calling Contest Is A Thing And It’s Going Viral
Millions have seen a TikTok featuring the "husband calling" contest from the Iowa State Fair. I was scrolling through my Instagram Reels and saw a video that claimed to be a "husband calling contest at the Iowa State Fair". I was intrigued so I did research. It's exactly what you would think it is- women onstage screeching out their husband's names like most wives have often done.
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Iowa is the Best State if You Want to Live ‘Off the Grid’
According to a new study, Iowa is the state to be if you want to live "off the grid!" Before we dive in, we should probably know what exactly does it means to live off the grid. 24/7 Wall Street writes:. "According to the Cambridge Dictionary, those who live off...
Iowa May Be Increasing Fines For Those Slow Drivers In The Left Lane
Have you ever tried to get anywhere on I-80, and you get stuck in that long line of people waiting for some jerk going the speed limit in the passing lane who's in a slow-motion drag race with a semi a mile ahead of you? Well, that inconsiderate jerk might finally be having to pay a price for their actions.
Hy-Vee’s February Squat Challenge Could Win A School A Huge Prize
Hy-Vee is getting schools throughout the Quad Cities and the region into fitness mode this February with the for 7th Annual Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club's Squat Challenge. Classrooms throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the other states that have Hy-Vee grocery stores can register to participate and have a chance to win awesome prizes for their class.
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Miss Easy ‘Field of Dreams’ Question
We've all read stories about different celebrities calling our state a "flyover state," and it's apparent that very few truly know anything about us, going by a clip from this week's Celebrity Jeopardy. The Monday episode featured celebrity guests Patton Oswalt, who we know for his many roles like King...
Iowa Is The Best State To Drive In For The Second Year In A Row
Iowa has done it again: Out-ranked Illinois as the alpha state when it comes to driving. For the second year in a row, Iowa has not only proven it's the better state to drive in than Illinois, but it's the best state to drive in. Period. Once again, WalletHub has...
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong
We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves
Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Ex-Mayor of East St Louis Defends Against Being Called “Worst City in Illinois”
Part of my job here at the radio station, aside from finding new ways to introduce Led Zeppelin songs, is writing about local events. Getting the word out about small businesses or community events is something I enjoy quite a bit. Another part of my job is taking calls from...
