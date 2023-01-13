ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97X

Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?

Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Farmer’s Almanac Doesn’t Predict A Great Spring For Iowa This Year

If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
IOWA STATE
97X

Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?

When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
IOWA STATE
97X

Yes, Iowa State Fair’s Husband Calling Contest Is A Thing And It’s Going Viral

Millions have seen a TikTok featuring the "husband calling" contest from the Iowa State Fair. I was scrolling through my Instagram Reels and saw a video that claimed to be a "husband calling contest at the Iowa State Fair". I was intrigued so I did research. It's exactly what you would think it is- women onstage screeching out their husband's names like most wives have often done.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips

Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Iowa May Be Increasing Fines For Those Slow Drivers In The Left Lane

Have you ever tried to get anywhere on I-80, and you get stuck in that long line of people waiting for some jerk going the speed limit in the passing lane who's in a slow-motion drag race with a semi a mile ahead of you? Well, that inconsiderate jerk might finally be having to pay a price for their actions.
IOWA STATE
97X

Hy-Vee’s February Squat Challenge Could Win A School A Huge Prize

Hy-Vee is getting schools throughout the Quad Cities and the region into fitness mode this February with the for 7th Annual Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club's Squat Challenge. Classrooms throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the other states that have Hy-Vee grocery stores can register to participate and have a chance to win awesome prizes for their class.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa

Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
EARLING, IA
97X

Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Miss Easy ‘Field of Dreams’ Question

We've all read stories about different celebrities calling our state a "flyover state," and it's apparent that very few truly know anything about us, going by a clip from this week's Celebrity Jeopardy. The Monday episode featured celebrity guests Patton Oswalt, who we know for his many roles like King...
IOWA STATE
97X

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
97X

Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong

We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled

On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
97X

