Sheet pan Crab Nachos are an easy weeknight dinner you can eat with your hands

If there’s one recipe that can make seafood a little more approachable for the novice cook, it’s these Crab Nachos. It’s wonderfully elevated with the addition of fresh lump crab meat, but still delicious using tinned crabmeat . Canned crab meat is accessible and shelf-stable, so you can hold on to this recipe until you see it on sale.

This is an Ina Garten recipe, and if you’ve made her recipes, you know they are always brilliant, incorporate quality ingredients , always turn out, and become a part of your regular rotation. Years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Garten at the Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. She was as charming, down-to-earth, and kind in person as she comes across on television. How refreshing it was to meet a famous chef with such incredible grace.

You could call this recipe a “sheet pan dinner,” which is a popular food trend since it means way fewer dishes after a meal. This recipe is a fun, eat-with-your-hands, quick-to-the-table dinner. If you’re not a seafood fan, you could easily swap the crab out for some chicken or ground beef. I think crab meat is delicious, and pairing it with Mexican food makes it even more irresistible. If you like a cocktail, a margarita or Paloma would pair perfectly with these crab nachos.

Isabella Tjalve

How to make Sheet Pan Crab Nachos

Mix together cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream in a medium-sized mixing bowl . Fold in the crab meat, scallions, chiles, lime zest, salt and pepper and set aside.

Add half of the corn chips to a lined sheet pan, and spoon on half of the crab mixture over top. Sprinkle with half the cheese and jalapenos. Repeat with the remaining chips, crab mixture, cheese and jalapenos.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, jalapeno peppers, lime juice, olive oil, avocado, cilantro and salt. Spoon over the cooked crab nachos and serve warm.

barefootcontessa.com