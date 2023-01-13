Read full article on original website
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
READ: Newly Unsealed Bryan Kohberger Warrant — ‘Reddish/Brown’ Stain Found in Accused Killer’s Home
Authorities in Idaho on Wednesday unsealed the warrant police executed when searching the home of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of brutally slaying four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home. In the application for the search warrant, investigators said had probable cause to believe they would find evidence...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants unsealed
Newly unsealed search warrants shed light on what investigators found in Bryan Kohberger's Washington State University apartment and office.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream
An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho Quadruple-Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger to Remain in Custody Without Bail After Court Appearance
Accused quadruple-murderer Bryan Kohberger will remain behind bars after appearing in court on Thursday for a brief status conference, where a judge set a date for a follow-up hearing that will chart out a path for his trial. That hearing has been set for June 26. A criminology student pursuing...
Students to Study Self-Defense, Stalking After Details of Idaho Murders Released
As University of Idaho students head back to campus after four of their classmates were brutally murdered in November, the question of security and safety remains more prevalent than ever. Suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested before New Years, but the university continued with its plan to increase security around campus,...
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
NBC News
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Slain University of Idaho student's father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know
Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime
Idaho police continue to search for a suspect in the murders of four college students and are clearing up widespread speculation circling online about a University of Idaho professor who was accused of being involved in the murders by a TikTok user. Police say at this time in the investigation they do not believe she was involved in the crime. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
