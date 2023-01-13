Read full article on original website
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
Treasure Island hosts hiring event for upcoming pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Strip casino is looking to build a summer team ahead of its upcoming 2023 pool season. Treasure Island Las Vegas will be hosting an open casting call for various open positions on Friday, January 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Treasure Island Antilles Banquet Room.
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
Three guests win six-figure jackpots at Caesars properties on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three guests won three big jackpots this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip. The trio won prizes of more than $110,000 on Saturday and Sunday at Paris, Harrah's and Caesars Palace, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment says. The first person, a visitor from Pensacola, Florida,...
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
Registration now open for Rock 'N' Roll Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Registration is open for Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas, with plenty of time to sign up and register as a St. Jude Hero. Joining me now is someone who has done just that, Rene Gamero.
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
Las Vegas recognizes Vida Lin Day, honors founder of Asian Community Development Council
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is recognizing the founder and president of the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC). The City Council of Las Vegas and Mayor Goodman have announced January 18, 2023 as Vida Lin Day. Vida Lin is being honored for her service and dedication to Nevada's...
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
Donny Osmond returns to Las Vegas Strip following months-long holiday break
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Donny Osmond is gearing up to continue his Las Vegas residency following the holiday season. The singer will return to the stage on Tuesday, January 24, inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Osmond announced the extension of his residency back...
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
Henderson Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is sounding the alarm for a new station making its way to the valley. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Wednesday. The open house event gave the community a first...
'Dropicana' starts on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Resort Corridor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the next phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana Interchange project, nicknamed "Dropicana." Crews unloaded heavy equipment Monday next to the westbound Tropicana off-ramp, just underneath the flyover that takes drivers east towards the Strip. Both exits...
The Lohan School of Shaolin performs lion dance honoring Lunar New Year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinese lion dancers are showing off their moves ahead of Lunar New Year. The Lohan School of Shaolin performed lion dances for the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. The City of Las Vegas shared the performance on social media. The celebration comes in honor...
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
Registration opens for first 'Driver's Edge' of new year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the year's first Driver's Edge event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge will take over the track on Feb. 10-12. It's a non-profit that provides free driver safety training for anyone 21 and younger, with the goal of reducing youth-related traffic collisions.
