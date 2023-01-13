HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The shooting death of a Houston County man in 2022, by a deputy Sheriff, has been ruled justified. In February 2022, officers with the Perry Police Department were called to a Bedford Court home in reference to a man who was suicidal and had a gun. When officers got to the scene they set up a perimeter around the home, evacuated neighbors, and made contact with the man, identified as Matthew Deese. Police tried to convince Deese to lay down his gun but he allegedly wouldn't. At this point, Perry PD called the Houston County Sheriff's Office Response Team to the scene.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO