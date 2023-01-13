Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man in Macon is behind bars after speeding away during a traffic stop. A Bibb County Deputy pulled over a driver in the parking lot of a gas station on Mercer University Drive. After smelling marijuana in the vehicle and running a registration check,...
wgxa.tv
DA: Suspect in 2020 Fort Valley fatal shooting sentenced to decades in jail
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man has been sentenced to decades in jail in connection to a 2020 gang-related shooting death in Fort Valley. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says 30-year-old Richard Lee Postell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and participation in criminal street gang activity for the June 1, 2020 death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.
WALB 10
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, according to the Americus Police Department. Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired. Officers quickly found a woman with a minor wound to her foot...
wtoc.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins shooting victim identified
UPDATE (2/2) : More details surrounding the incident that left Michael Cooper dead have been released. WRPD says officers responded to the scene initially with the reference that a vehicle had hit a pole, leaving the vehicle smoking. The first officer on the scene found the vehicle on fire, and found that there were bullet holes in the vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on a chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after refusing a traffic stop, fleeing police, and crashing a car in Bibb County. According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials, Deputy Joshua Cravey and other officers pursued a driver after he refused to stop near downtown Macon. The driver later lost control of what appears to be a black colored Maserati and crashed into a fence near Beech Avenue.
WMAZ
41-year-old man shot and killed in Warner Robins identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died after being shot and crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. A 41-year-old man was involved in a car accident at 699 N. Davis Dr. near the 7 Star Food Mart just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
WMAZ
Warner Robins man who was shot and killed Monday was involved in shootout before crash
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins man that was shot and killed on Monday was involved in an argument and shootout before crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Lt. Eric Gossman said Michael Cooper, 41, got into an argument with...
wgxa.tv
DA: Houston County deputy won't face criminal charges in fatal 2022 shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The shooting death of a Houston County man in 2022, by a deputy Sheriff, has been ruled justified. In February 2022, officers with the Perry Police Department were called to a Bedford Court home in reference to a man who was suicidal and had a gun. When officers got to the scene they set up a perimeter around the home, evacuated neighbors, and made contact with the man, identified as Matthew Deese. Police tried to convince Deese to lay down his gun but he allegedly wouldn't. At this point, Perry PD called the Houston County Sheriff's Office Response Team to the scene.
wgxa.tv
WRPD investigating after man found shot in crashed car
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- UPDATE:. Houston County Coroner James Williams has identified the man killed in Warner Robins as 41-year-old Michael Cooper. Cooper died at Houston Medical Center at 9:30 pm Monday night following a shooting. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. ---
wgxa.tv
BSO looking for help identifying Macon Dollar General burglary suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help getting information that could lead to the arrests of two burglary suspects. The two people seen in this video are wanted for a burglar at the Dollar General on Houston Road. The BSO is asking...
WMAZ
DA: Two officers who killed man in Perry justified, will not take case to grand jury
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County DA says the two Perry police officers who shot and killed a man last year were justified. In February, 2022, police said Matthew Deese hit another car with his truck and then drove home. Deese got into an argument with his wife and threatened to shoot himself or kill himself by injecting insulin.
wgxa.tv
Centerville Police looking for man accused of assaulting an officer
CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Centerville Police Officer was injured during a scuffle with a suspect who was resisting arrest, according to a Facebook post from Centerville PD. In the post, it states that K-9 Corporal Michael Nelson pulled over a U-Haul van on Carl Vinson Parkway on Sunday and radioed in his location. The Houston County Sheriff's Office had also dispatched deputies to respond to a residence where a U-Haul truck had struck a mailbox twice.
'On video at all 3 locations': Men caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Warner Robins gun shop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A string of burglaries targeting three gun shops in Warner Robins,. unidentified thieves making away with at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition. Patrick Young says he woke up to a call at 5:30 a.m. Monday. When he got to his business, he...
41nbc.com
Centerville Police looking for man who fled during traffic stop
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Centerville Police Department needs your help finding a man, who police say ran after fighting with an officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The department says an officer pulled over the driver of a U-Haul for a traffic violation. After being advised a U-Haul...
wgxa.tv
Two gun stores burglarized in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police are investigating multiple burglaries where guns and ammo are believed to have been taken. In a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it is stated that burglaries occurred at Oakridge Arms and Centerville Gun and Pawn, where investigators found that multiple weapons and an unknown amount of ammunition were stolen.
wgxa.tv
Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
wgxa.tv
Macon's roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in the road at Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street on the...
wgxa.tv
Sumter County shooting injures two people, one in critical condition
SUMTER COUNTY -- Two people are injured following a shooting near an apartment in Sumter County. Around 11:54 A.M. on Wednesday, Americus police responded to 60 Cherokee Street following a 'shots fired' call and said they found a woman with a minor injury to her foot. Officers also discovered several...
41nbc.com
34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
