Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence

Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.
STAMFORD, VT
Law & Crime

Man Gets Decades in Prison After Blaming Toddler’s Blunt Force Death on ‘Choking on a Piece of Chicken’

An Iowa man was sentenced to spend five decades in state prison this week over the August 2020 death of a toddler in his care. In September 2022, Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 27, entered an Alford plea on one count of child endangerment resulting in death. As part of his plea deal, one additional charge of first-degree murder was dropped by prosecutors in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Law & Crime

Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff

A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Law & Crime

Ex-NFL Player Kidnapped Man, ‘Forced’ Him to Withdraw Money From ATM: Police

A 35-year-old former NCAA and professional football player was arrested in Mississippi last week for allegedly kidnapping a male victim and making the man take money out of an ATM machine before police intervened. Jerrell Quantez Powe, a Waynesboro, Mississippi, local who played college football at the University of Mississippi before being drafted into the NFL, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of kidnapping, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Found Guilty for Jan. 6 Charges, Had Posted YouTube Video Admitting to Bringing Knife and Claiming ‘Spirit of God’ Wanted Him to Breach Senate

Joshua Matthew Black, a 46-year-old Alabama man, was found guilty on Friday of multiple charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with prosecutors aided by incriminatory social media content posted by Black and others. Hundreds of other Jan. 6 rioters were implicated...
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

12-Year-Old Girl in Custody After Allegedly Admitting to Stabbing and Killing 9-Year-Old Brother in Oklahoma

A 12-year-old girl in Oklahoma allegedly confessed to stabbing and killing her 9-year-old brother while the siblings’ parent slept last week. “Officers learned the children’s parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a press release issued Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
TULSA, OK
