Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence
Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.
Man Gets Decades in Prison After Blaming Toddler’s Blunt Force Death on ‘Choking on a Piece of Chicken’
An Iowa man was sentenced to spend five decades in state prison this week over the August 2020 death of a toddler in his care. In September 2022, Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 27, entered an Alford plea on one count of child endangerment resulting in death. As part of his plea deal, one additional charge of first-degree murder was dropped by prosecutors in Franklin County.
Idaho Quadruple-Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger to Remain in Custody Without Bail After Court Appearance
Accused quadruple-murderer Bryan Kohberger will remain behind bars after appearing in court on Thursday for a brief status conference, where a judge set a date for a follow-up hearing that will chart out a path for his trial. That hearing has been set for June 26. A criminology student pursuing...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Woman Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison for Collecting $400,000 in Viral Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday for her role in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam in which she and her then-boyfriend lied about helping a homeless veteran in Philadelphia. Katelyn McClure, 32, was already serving a one-year sentence on federal charges related to...
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
Ex-NFL Player Kidnapped Man, ‘Forced’ Him to Withdraw Money From ATM: Police
A 35-year-old former NCAA and professional football player was arrested in Mississippi last week for allegedly kidnapping a male victim and making the man take money out of an ATM machine before police intervened. Jerrell Quantez Powe, a Waynesboro, Mississippi, local who played college football at the University of Mississippi before being drafted into the NFL, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of kidnapping, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Indiana Woman Allegedly Stabbed 18-Year-Old Asian Student, Called Her ‘One Less Person to Blow Up Our Country’
An Indiana woman allegedly stabbed another for being Asian. Billie R. Davis, 56, tried to kill the 18-year-old woman on a city bus in Bloomington on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. “The assault reportedly occurred when the bus stopped at the intersection of W 4th Street and the B-Line Trail,” cops...
Alabama Man Found Guilty for Jan. 6 Charges, Had Posted YouTube Video Admitting to Bringing Knife and Claiming ‘Spirit of God’ Wanted Him to Breach Senate
Joshua Matthew Black, a 46-year-old Alabama man, was found guilty on Friday of multiple charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with prosecutors aided by incriminatory social media content posted by Black and others. Hundreds of other Jan. 6 rioters were implicated...
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
California Man Killed Father and Called 911 When Victim’s Friend Went to Check on Him: Police
A California man is accused of killing his own father. Defendant Tyler Shipper, 24, called 911 after the victim’s friend arrived for a kind-of welfare check, according to police in Irvine, California. Authorities did not name the victim, citing the need to notify next of kin. This situation allegedly...
12-Year-Old Girl in Custody After Allegedly Admitting to Stabbing and Killing 9-Year-Old Brother in Oklahoma
A 12-year-old girl in Oklahoma allegedly confessed to stabbing and killing her 9-year-old brother while the siblings’ parent slept last week. “Officers learned the children’s parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a press release issued Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
