TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
Showbiz411
Upstart “Everything Everywhere” Takes Critics Choice Prizes, Judi Dench Makes Lambchops, Angela Bassett Scores a First
Last night’s Critics Choice Awards show was everything one of these big star studded affairs should be: the most fun ever. Host Chelsea Handler deserves a lot of the credit, she set the tone right from the start without putting anyone down but making gentle fun of the news as it intersected with Hollywood. I hope she’ll return next year.
Showbiz411
Beloved New York Movie Producer Ed Pressman Dies at 79, Made “Wall Street” and “Crow,” Malick’s “Badlands”
The great film producer Ed Pressman has died in Los Angeles. He was 79, and beloved in the industry. I’m lucky to say Ed, his wife Anne and son Sam have been friends of mine for a long time. The Pressmans are uniquely lovely people in a terrible business. How Ed managed to maintain integrity and still be hugely successful is a mystery. He was always up against a tough world but made it work.
Showbiz411
“Avengers” Star Co-Director Joe Russo Pitches “Tales of Short Round” on Twitter Featuring Award Winning Actor Ke Huy Quan
This is pretty funny. Maybe it will come true. Joe Russo, co-director of hits like “Avengers Endgame,” has posted fan art to his Twitter account. The artwork shows much awarded current season actor Ke Huy Quan in “The Tales of Short Round.” The poster is designed to look like Indiana Jones. Quan played Short Round in the 2nd “Indiana Jones” movie in the early 80s. Now he’s picking up acclaims and statues for his work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Showbiz411
Julia Garner May Play Madonna One Day, In the Meantime She’s Busy Turning Down Offers
“Ozark” star Julia Garner may indeed play Madonna one day if the matronly Material Girl ever gets a decent screenplay together and finds a director other than herself. (I’m not sure it’s a good idea, but there it is.) Garner has garnered a raft of awards for...
