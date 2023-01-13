ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, half-priced burgers, bird rescue, TikTok make-up, African market festival and author Brad Meltzer stops by. Every Tuesday is half-price burger day at Bar Louie. Antonio Chapa, the kitchen manager, tells us what burgers are available on the menu. Last Chance Forever Bird...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution

SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table. With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wanna get away? January, February cheapest months to fly

SAN ANTONIO – Pack your bags and buckle up if you have the itch to travel. After the holidays’ sky-high prices for plane tickets, airfares went into a steep descent. “We see airfares drop dramatically, almost up to 80% in some cases,” said Katy Nastro with Going.com, formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights. The company is a subscription service that finds deals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

