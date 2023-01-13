ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records?

Move along, folks. Nothing to see here. Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health-care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.” HB […] The post Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX59

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WRBI Radio

Woman convicted of Domestic Battery, other charges by Dearborn County jury

Lawrenceburg, IN — Jurors in Dearborn County found a Lawrenceburg woman guilty of domestic battery and several other charges. 38-year-old Leslie Lowe was convicted in Dearborn Superior Court I on January 10 of Domestic Battery Committed in the Presence of a Child Under Age 16, Obstruction of Justice, Criminal Confinement (all Level 6 felonies), and Domestic Battery (Class A misdemeanor).
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder

CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WBKO

Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy