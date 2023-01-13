ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

41nbc.com

Man arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man in Macon is behind bars after speeding away during a traffic stop. A Bibb County Deputy pulled over a driver in the parking lot of a gas station on Mercer University Drive. After smelling marijuana in the vehicle and running a registration check,...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on a chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after refusing a traffic stop, fleeing police, and crashing a car in Bibb County. According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials, Deputy Joshua Cravey and other officers pursued a driver after he refused to stop near downtown Macon. The driver later lost control of what appears to be a black colored Maserati and crashed into a fence near Beech Avenue.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Morning Macon accident injures three

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

DA: Houston County deputy won't face criminal charges in fatal 2022 shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The shooting death of a Houston County man in 2022, by a deputy Sheriff, has been ruled justified. In February 2022, officers with the Perry Police Department were called to a Bedford Court home in reference to a man who was suicidal and had a gun. When officers got to the scene they set up a perimeter around the home, evacuated neighbors, and made contact with the man, identified as Matthew Deese. Police tried to convince Deese to lay down his gun but he allegedly wouldn't. At this point, Perry PD called the Houston County Sheriff's Office Response Team to the scene.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO needs your help identifying two suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who broke into a Dollar General. The video above shows two suspects burglarizing the store on Houston Road. Investigators ask if you know the identity of the two suspects, or have any information on...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon. A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m.. The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. Banegas...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Centerville Police looking for man who fled during traffic stop

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Centerville Police Department needs your help finding a man, who police say ran after fighting with an officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The department says an officer pulled over the driver of a U-Haul for a traffic violation. After being advised a U-Haul...
CENTERVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal fire in Crawford County leaves 2 dead

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday morning, around 7:10 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a structure fire at 5958 Whitaker Road that left 2 dead. When deputies and the fire department arrived at the scene, they discovered 2 bodies in the fire– those...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man killed in Tuesday wreck on Highway 247

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after a wreck Tuesday evening. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened on Highway 247 near the Bibb and Houston County line. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Williams says 34-year-old Brandon Buford died from his injuries after...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two gun stores burglarized in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police are investigating multiple burglaries where guns and ammo are believed to have been taken. In a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it is stated that burglaries occurred at Oakridge Arms and Centerville Gun and Pawn, where investigators found that multiple weapons and an unknown amount of ammunition were stolen.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two found dead after fire in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people were found dead after an early morning structure fire in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker says that firefighters and deputies responded to the scene at 7:10 on Tuesday morning and discovered the bodies of two women, 89-year-old Cleonia Raines and 65-year-old Veronica Raines, who were pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ellington.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Men accused of drug dealing after raids in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three men have been arrested and charged with drug dealing after raids in Monroe County. Police raided the apartments of Jaquarrius Lyons, Kodi Wilson and Shamark Wilson Tuesday morning. Various drugs were found in the apartments, including marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy. Lyons has been...
MONROE COUNTY, GA

