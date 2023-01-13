Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man in Macon is behind bars after speeding away during a traffic stop. A Bibb County Deputy pulled over a driver in the parking lot of a gas station on Mercer University Drive. After smelling marijuana in the vehicle and running a registration check,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on a chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after refusing a traffic stop, fleeing police, and crashing a car in Bibb County. According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials, Deputy Joshua Cravey and other officers pursued a driver after he refused to stop near downtown Macon. The driver later lost control of what appears to be a black colored Maserati and crashed into a fence near Beech Avenue.
41nbc.com
Morning Macon accident injures three
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
wgxa.tv
DA: Houston County deputy won't face criminal charges in fatal 2022 shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The shooting death of a Houston County man in 2022, by a deputy Sheriff, has been ruled justified. In February 2022, officers with the Perry Police Department were called to a Bedford Court home in reference to a man who was suicidal and had a gun. When officers got to the scene they set up a perimeter around the home, evacuated neighbors, and made contact with the man, identified as Matthew Deese. Police tried to convince Deese to lay down his gun but he allegedly wouldn't. At this point, Perry PD called the Houston County Sheriff's Office Response Team to the scene.
41nbc.com
BCSO needs your help identifying two suspects
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who broke into a Dollar General. The video above shows two suspects burglarizing the store on Houston Road. Investigators ask if you know the identity of the two suspects, or have any information on...
41nbc.com
34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon. A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m.. The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. Banegas...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
WMAZ
DA: Two officers who killed man in Perry justified, will not take case to grand jury
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County DA says the two Perry police officers who shot and killed a man last year were justified. In February, 2022, police said Matthew Deese hit another car with his truck and then drove home. Deese got into an argument with his wife and threatened to shoot himself or kill himself by injecting insulin.
41nbc.com
Centerville Police looking for man who fled during traffic stop
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Centerville Police Department needs your help finding a man, who police say ran after fighting with an officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The department says an officer pulled over the driver of a U-Haul for a traffic violation. After being advised a U-Haul...
41nbc.com
Fatal fire in Crawford County leaves 2 dead
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday morning, around 7:10 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a structure fire at 5958 Whitaker Road that left 2 dead. When deputies and the fire department arrived at the scene, they discovered 2 bodies in the fire– those...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 247 at Houston County-Bibb County line
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line. Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they...
Warner Robins man airlifted to burn center after apartment fire on Feagin Mill Road
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Feagin Mill Road, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. The fire started just after midnight at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins man killed in Tuesday wreck on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after a wreck Tuesday evening. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened on Highway 247 near the Bibb and Houston County line. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Williams says 34-year-old Brandon Buford died from his injuries after...
'On video at all 3 locations': Men caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Warner Robins gun shop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A string of burglaries targeting three gun shops in Warner Robins,. unidentified thieves making away with at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition. Patrick Young says he woke up to a call at 5:30 a.m. Monday. When he got to his business, he...
wgxa.tv
Two gun stores burglarized in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police are investigating multiple burglaries where guns and ammo are believed to have been taken. In a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it is stated that burglaries occurred at Oakridge Arms and Centerville Gun and Pawn, where investigators found that multiple weapons and an unknown amount of ammunition were stolen.
wgxa.tv
Two found dead after fire in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people were found dead after an early morning structure fire in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker says that firefighters and deputies responded to the scene at 7:10 on Tuesday morning and discovered the bodies of two women, 89-year-old Cleonia Raines and 65-year-old Veronica Raines, who were pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ellington.
Macon’s roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video is from previous coverage. A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in...
wgxa.tv
Apartment fire in Warner Robins leaves one person seriously injured
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was seriously injured in a fire at Richmond II Apartments on Feagin Mill Road. Warner Robins Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 12:17 A.M. on Tuesday, quickly locating the victim and turning them over to Fire and EMS personnel on the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Men accused of drug dealing after raids in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three men have been arrested and charged with drug dealing after raids in Monroe County. Police raided the apartments of Jaquarrius Lyons, Kodi Wilson and Shamark Wilson Tuesday morning. Various drugs were found in the apartments, including marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy. Lyons has been...
Comments / 11