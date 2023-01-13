SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was charged with nine felonies after an alleged domestic abuse rampage. Jeramie Jay Bussie, 37, was arrested by the Springfield Police Department on Jan. 13 and formally charged with: The charges are the culmination of two incidents; one that occurred the night of Dec. 23 and the other during […]

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO