Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Aurora-Marionville Police Department leaders say drug arrests rose in 2022
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville Police Department reports its drug arrests from 2021 to 2022 rose by 160%. Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department said this is all because they have more patrols on the streets. “Proactive law enforcement is proven to be preventative of crime,” said...
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
KYTV
Ensure your furnace filter is the right one with these tips
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State. Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
‘How much felony is that?’: Springfield man gets 9 charges in domestic assault case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was charged with nine felonies after an alleged domestic abuse rampage. Jeramie Jay Bussie, 37, was arrested by the Springfield Police Department on Jan. 13 and formally charged with: The charges are the culmination of two incidents; one that occurred the night of Dec. 23 and the other during […]
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Springfield city leaders consider more traffic-calming setups
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
KYTV
Legislators anticipate Governor Parsons State of the State address
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
KYTV
See the candidates for Springfield City Council seats in April
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Filing for seats on the Springfield City Council closed on Monday. Here are the candidates for each position. Mayoral Race - Mayor Ken McClure filed to run for another term. He will face off against Melanie Bach. She serves as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Record Clerk and President of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.
KYTV
Springfield City Council gets update on “traffic calming” pilot program in Parkcrest neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Springfield’s City Council luncheon on Tuesday, the city’s traffic engineers presented their findings from a pilot program in Springfield’s Parkcrest neighborhood last April to slow down speeders in that area. It’s called traffic calming, and it involves altering traffic patterns with bumps,...
KYTV
City leaders in Ozark, Mo., discuss building inspection requirements following collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly three weeks since part of a 140-year-old building on the square in Ozark crashed down, and nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces. After the incident, KY3 News looked into the building inspection requirements in the city of Ozark and asked about safety moving forward.
actionnews5.com
Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.
KYTV
Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The...
KYTV
BUYER BEWARE: Springfield's Better Business Bureau shares the red flags for buying tickets online
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State. Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Man in custody after police say a woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo., located
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Aurora and Lawrence County say, Nick Morris, accused of kidnapping Andrea Wilson outside of the Price Cutter in Aurora early on Jan. 15, turned himself in. While police were looking for him, Morris commented on the Aurora and Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page. He...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
Comments / 4