Aurora-Marionville Police Department leaders say drug arrests rose in 2022

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville Police Department reports its drug arrests from 2021 to 2022 rose by 160%. Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department said this is all because they have more patrols on the streets. “Proactive law enforcement is proven to be preventative of crime,” said...
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
See the candidates for Springfield City Council seats in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Filing for seats on the Springfield City Council closed on Monday. Here are the candidates for each position. Mayoral Race - Mayor Ken McClure filed to run for another term. He will face off against Melanie Bach. She serves as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Record Clerk and President of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.
Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.
Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone

Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The...
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
