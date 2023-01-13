ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
numberfire.com

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com

49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) limited on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jennings is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited at practice on Wednesday. If Jennings is active on Sunday, our models expect him to see 3.2 targets against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (pelvis) DNP again on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hardman remained absent from practice on Wednesday after sitting on Tuesday to open the week. Barring a turnaround on Thursday, Hardman appears to be headed toward another missed game on Saturday. Expect Kadarius Toney to see more snaps against a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense allowing 27.3 per game to wideouts this regular season if Hardman remains out.
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland (ankle) probable on Wednesday for Denver

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is probable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hyland's Wednesday projection includes 12.0 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Cowboys at Buccaneers

Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Where can we find betting value in this one at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFIre's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, which yardage bets stand out, and his favorite touchdown bets of the night.
