Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hardman remained absent from practice on Wednesday after sitting on Tuesday to open the week. Barring a turnaround on Thursday, Hardman appears to be headed toward another missed game on Saturday. Expect Kadarius Toney to see more snaps against a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense allowing 27.3 per game to wideouts this regular season if Hardman remains out.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO