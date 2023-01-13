Upstage Players to present 'The Hollow,' Jan. 20 - 22

All are invited to relieve the winter boredom, by coming to Upsala to enjoy some entertaining community theatre with actors from the Upsala, Swanville, Royalton and Sartell areas.

The Upstage Players will be producing its winter murder mystery, “The Hollow,” by Agatha Christie Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 – 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., in the Upsala High School Auditorium.

Guests will enjoy the challenge of following the various plots within Agatha Christie’s intricately woven tale. An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at the Hollow, home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell. Dr. and Mrs. Cristow are in the center of all the trouble when they arrive because the doctor’s wife, Gerda, his current mistress, Henrietta, and his former fiance, Veronica Craye, all happen to be in the same place at the same time.

In addition to all that, the love triangle between Edward Angkatell, heir to Lucy’s childhood estate, and cousins Midge and Henrietta comes to a head at what was supposed to be a peaceful weekend away from the city hustle.

As the list of potential antagonistic associations grows, so does the list of potential suspects when someone is found shot dead during the weekend. In this highly dramatic weekend away in the country, early everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and children. Pre-school-aged children are free. Seating is first come, first choice. Tickets are available at the door only.