COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. It all happened just after midnight Tuesday at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man, later identified by family members as Marvin Bridges, died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO