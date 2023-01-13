ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
BUCHANAN, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia man accused of beating victim with baseball bat

A Georgia man is accused of beating a victim with a baseball bat last year, authorities said. Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, of Temple, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault, according to Haralson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Cantrell was arrested in Hiram on charges stemming from...
BUCHANAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
TRION, GA
11Alive

2 men found shot in head, 1 dead in Coweta County, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. It all happened just after midnight Tuesday at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man, later identified by family members as Marvin Bridges, died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special Investigations Unit made contact with Xavier Rafael Edmondson, at 801 Daniel Street. During the subsequent contact, Edmondson was found to be in possession of approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 1...
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife, according to police. The LaGrange Police Department says that officers responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash on Friday evening. Upon arrival, one of the...
LAGRANGE, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy