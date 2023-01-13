Mariposa County Health and Human Services Announces the County's COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Has Changed from Medium To High

Read full article on original website
Delayed Openings Due to Weather Conditions for Mariposa County Offices and Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 - Due to weather conditions, Mariposa County offices will open at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, January 17th. In addition, the Board of Supervisors Meeting will have a delayed start and will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please drive carefully and stay safe!. Also, all Mariposa County Health &...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Academic Boosters Club Career Lunch Featured Guest Speaker Andy Carter with Mariposa Health and Human Services Agency
January 18, 2023 - The MCHS Academic Boosters Club hosted its latest Career Lunch on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Mariposa County High School alum Andy Carter spoke with students about his college experience including an internship in Yosemite. He discussed the multiple types of jobs he held in the Bay Area and Montana that provided him with a variety of skills, as well as about his current position as a Senior Administrative Analyst for Health and Human Services Agency, and the great many other career opportunities in Mariposa County government.
Mariposa County Unified School District Announces 2-Hour Delay and Other Road Closure Related Issues for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 – The Mariposa County Unified School District reported the following information on school delays and other weather related road issues. On Tuesday January 17, 2023, ALL MCUSD School Sites will observe a 2-hour class and bus late start schedule. This will allow for our county agencies to continue to address local road issues and for.
SBA Positioned to Swiftly Assist California Businesses and Residents Affected by the Statewide Winter Storm – Includes Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties
January 18, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents as a result of President Biden’s. major disaster declaration, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties as...
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133 Note: Meeting Begins at 10:00 A.M. Today Due to Weather.
Merced County Sheriff’s Office Announce Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Beachwood and McSwain Area Residents
January 17, 2023 - Attention Beachwood and McSwain area residents! The evacuation warnings that were issued earlier last week, have been lifted. We could continue to see rainfall today, so please be mindful that there may be flooded roadways around the county. If you'd like to report a safety hazard,...
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for January 9-15, 2023
EMS - 11 Fires - 6 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you!. Positions are available for fire/medical and various...
Caltrans Announces Temporary Closure of State Route 140 in Mariposa County Near Briceburg Due to Rockslide for Possibly 1 to 2 Weeks - No Access to Yosemite on 140
State Route 140 Closed Near Briceburg Due to Rockslide. Update: Correct Contact Information for Yosemite National Park Highlighted in Yellow. January 17, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have temporarily closed State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County due to a large rockslide that made the roadway impassable on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
California Public Utilities Commission to Hold Public Forum on Ponderosa Telephone Rate Requests - Coverage Locations in Fresno and Madera County Foothills
January 16, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a remote public forum to provide an opportunity for customers of Ponderosa Telephone Company to offer perspective and input about the company’s rate requests, as follows:. Coverage area:. WHEN: February 8, 2023, 6 p.m.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Tuolumne County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Person Last Seen in Twain Harte
January 17, 2023 - The Tuolumne County Sheriff reported the following. We are asking for the public's help in locating missing person, Arturo Madrid Jr. Arturo was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte last night, Sunday, January 15th, at approximately 6:00 P.M. Arturo left the area on foot after he had been drinking. Arturo was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black Harley hat. Arturo is 46 years old, approximately 5'4" and 190lbs, he is bald with a black beard.
Clovis Man Charged with Homicide After Man Dies Following Fight at a Football Party in Fresno
January 17, 2023 - Homicide Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 43-year-old Gilbert Luis Diosdado of Clovis. He has been booked into the Fresno County. Jail on one charge of murder. His bail is set at $1 million. Shortly before 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, January 14th,...
Suspect Wanted for Robbery, Assault with a Firearm, and Carjacking was Arrested During Traffic Stop in Fresno
January 16, 2023 - Last Thursday night, Southwest DST officers were in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street when they contacted the occupants of a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation which posed a major safety concern on the roadway. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed tobacco products in plain sight which was illegal for the underage driver to possess. Officers learned that one of the passengers had multiple warrants for robbery, assault with a firearm, carjacking and other charges. Officers also located a loaded handgun on that passenger. He was arrested on his warrants and the additional firearm charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
