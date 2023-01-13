Read full article on original website
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Collider
'Women Talking' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Acclaimed Drama
Editor's Note: This article contains discussions of sexual violence and trauma.Sarah Polley's Women Talking is a drama about women in an isolated religious community struggling with their faith after facing severe continuous sexual assaults at the hands of the men in their community for a long time, featuring performances by some of the best actresses working in films today. Sarah Polley first made her name as a child actress with lead roles in films like Terry Gilliam's The Adventure of Baron Munchhausen and the TV show Ramona. In 1990, she burst into the public eye with the popular CBC television series Road to Avonlea, where she starred as Sara Stanley. She has starred in many popular feature films throughout her career, including Dawn of the Dead, Mr. Nobody, and The Secret Life of Words. In 2006, Polley directed her first feature film Away From Her, adapted from a short story by Alice Munro. The film earned rave reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and also earned Polley an Academy Award nomination for adapted screenplay. Since then, she has directed the feature film Take This Waltz, starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, and the limited series Alias Grace based on Margaret Atwood's book.
IGN
The Last of Us: Series Premiere Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode one of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Within the first minute of HBO's The Last of Us, it’s immediately clear that this series isn't going to be a straightforward 1-1 adaptation of the beloved video game. Its cold opening builds out the story behind the origin of the virus that will act as a catalyst for everything else to come in a talk show scene more akin in tone to something out of showrunner Craig Mazin's Chernobyl. It sets the stage perfectly for newcomers - giving all-too-relatable pandemic context - while also providing nourishment for viewers well-versed in the game. It’s an ethos repeated throughout the series premiere, which acts as a brilliant new entry point into the world of The Last of Us.
Collider
Why 'The Walking Dead' Spin-offs Are Transitioning to Six-Episode Seasons
The Walking Dead: Dead City is bringing Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back to our screens as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, but in a new way that may seem unusual to long-term The Walking Dead viewers. For a show that concluded its final season with a two-part, 24-episode run, the move to 6-episode seasons may seem alien to fans of the show, but there are multiple reasons for this.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Creators Explain Why They Chose Maggie and Negan to Lead a Spinoff Series
The Walking Dead may have concluded its 11-season run in November 2022, but AMC is loath to give up its apocalyptic cash cow, and the winners are the viewers, who are being treated to not one—but three—upcoming spinoffs. One of those, The Walking Dead: Dead City, is quite possibly the most intriguing, based on its plot alone.
Collider
Top 20 Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked
From humble beginnings to powerhouse company, Blumhouse has been cranking out film success after film success. Most notably known for horror, they use a micro-budget strategy when making a movie that really promotes the director and cast's creativity in their roles. Started by Jason Blum in 2000, he really focuses in on what is trending and what grabs the audience's attention instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. With the smaller budget, intricate CGI isn't viable either, so character and plot development is incredibly important. Over the last 20+ years, Blumhouse has released some of the most popular horror films of all time, and these are how I would rank the top 20.
Collider
'That ‘70s Show' Finale Recap: Where Did We Leave Everyone?
The world is ready to travel back to the 1990s with Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) in That '90s Show, the second sequel to the hit Fox show That '70s Show, which ran between 1998 and 2006. Even better, most of the original cast is set to reprise their characters for recurring guest appearances. The new cast shows some real promise, including Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she spends the summer of 1995 with Red and Kitty, and Reyn Doi as the openly gay Ozzie, which should be a real interesting dynamic between him and Red. But where did we leave off with these characters? Let’s look at the series finale of That '70s Show again, and what came of our heroes.
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
See Every Standout Look at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
The Critics' Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in LA on Sunday, Jan. 15, with your favorite stars hitting the red carpet in standout looks. Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who stunned in an orange one-shoulder Maticevski dress, the event brought out a slew of bright-colored red carpet looks. Julia Garner wore a red Salvatore Ferragamo number, Niecy Nash wowed in glittering Jason Wu, "The Bear"'s Ayo Edebiri turned heads in a floor-sweeping Thom Browne design, Elle Fanning posed in a voluminous Alexander McQueen midi, and "Abbott Elementary"'s Quinta Brunson dazzled in a ruffle-trimmed Robert Wun gown.
Collider
First 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Image Sees Nate and Ted Squaring Off
Can you smell that? Smells like potential. Apple TV+ finally revealed the first image for Ted Lasso Season 3 today, in addition to announcing that the series will be back sooner than expected. More specifically, this Spring. While they didn't give us an exact date, Spring does start in March—so really, it's only a matter of time before Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is back on our screens, sharing words of wisdom and insight, alongside Richmond's Diamond Dogs!
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Collider
'That 90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Reprising Their Iconic Roles
In That '70s Show, though the hit series focused on Eric Forman (played by Topher Grace) and his friends, it was grumpy Red Forman and his ever-cheerful wife Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp respectively, that stole the show. In Netflix’s revival series, That '90s Show, the two are reprising their roles, but this time they’re the grandparents of Eric and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda).
Collider
The 'Dear Edward' Trailer Will Break Your Heart
Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Apple TV+ revealed a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama series Dear Edward from Emmy Award-winning creator Jason Katims. The 10-episode series is set to premiere its first three episodes on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
Collider
Aubrey Plaza Explains How She Failed Her 'SNL' Audition Ahead of Hosting
This weekend, Aubrey Plaza will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. In recent weeks, Plaza has taken the spotlight once more thanks to her performance in HBO's The White Lotus, which premiered its second season at the end of October 2022. Ahead of SNL's return, Plaza stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she revealed that she interned and auditioned for the show.
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Meet the Directors
After what feels like an eternity, season 3 of The Mandalorian is finally returning March 1. Although there has been no shortage of Star Wars content released since the climactic ending of Season 2, the series that launched Disney+ as a viable contender in the “streaming wars” is finally giving us the next batch of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) adventures. While the ending of The Book of Boba Fett teased that Din had once again taken Grogu as his child, the new trailer indicates that he is facing a return to his home planet of Mandalore. In order to tell this epic story, Lucasfilm has assembled a terrific team of directors to bring the next chapter of The Mandalorian to life.
Collider
'Star Wars': 10 Most Meaningful Deaths in the Franchise
The galaxy far, far away of the universe of Star Wars is a sprawling mythology, full of iconic characters and memorable moments spanning all kinds of different media. In a story so vast and dramatic, it's not surprising that there are no shortage of big character deaths. All of them are important, most of them are sad, but there are a particular few which are particularly impactful. Whether because they completely alter the course of the story or because of their great thematic relevance, these deaths are probably the ones that hit the hardest.
Collider
'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. The second installment of Netflix's scheduled trilogy of Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla sees the season end with new revelations and a major death in the finale entitled, "The Reckoning." Throughout Season 2, we witness the frayed journey of our three main characters as Freydis Eriksdotte (Frida Gustavsson) separates from Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigursson (Leo Suter). While Freydis' journey takes her to the legendary Viking stronghold of Jomsborg to give birth to a son, Leif and Harald set off on a daring journey across the dangerous waters of the Baltic Sea to the major city of Constantinople. Though no longer together, the three each have an intriguing end to the second season that leaves the show primed for a third and final season.
