WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
WBTV
Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-85 in Randolph County, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was killed in an early morning crash in Randolph County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that on Wedneday they responded to a crash on northbound I-85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County. Troopers say that Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29, of Lexington, was on a […]
WBTV
Five-alarm East Spencer fire accidentally set by juveniles, police chief says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire that destroyed a former school and school administration building in East Spencer was set accidentally by juveniles, according to the East Spencer Police chief. “My thoughts are that they did not go in there with the intention of setting the building on...
qcnews.com
Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
Man killed in North Carolina excavator accident, police say
Mario Zambrano was pronounced deceased on the scene.
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m. The...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.
860wacb.com
Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident
NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
Reward offered for details about shooting involving wrecker, Gaston Co. police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg after he tried to stop a tow truck operator from taking his car that was parked in a lot in Gaston County, investigators said. Officers were called to Hickory Grove Road, just north of McAdenville, for the shooting...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ faces parole board Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman serving a life sentence after an apartment fire “prank” left four people dead is beginning the legal process that could lead her to freedom. Janet Danahey, 44, has been behind bars for more than 20 years after she set fire to a futon on a deck at the […]
WBTV
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
12-year-old’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The youngest of five siblings was killed in a park in Winston-Salem. FOX8 spoke to Enedy Morales’s 17-year-old sister. The two went to Weston Park in Winston-Salem to watch a fight on Sunday. Now Tiffany Morales regrets not keeping a closer eye on the baby of the family and her best […]
Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
qcnews.com
Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy
Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy. Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. U.S.,...
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
