ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
SPENCER, NC
qcnews.com

Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident

NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
NEWTON, NC
Queen City News

Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy

Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy. Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. U.S.,...
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy