ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
The Independent

Mystery of why babies kick in the womb finally solved by scientists

The mystery of why babies kick in the womb has finally been solved by scientists who say it helps their development.Apparently random movements boost development of the sensorimotor system and skills such as hand-eye co-ordination, new research reveals.Right from birth, and even before, infants start to kick, wiggle and move seemingly without aim or external stimulation.A kick can carry a force of more than 10lbs and has mystified scientists for centuries. Now a model shows it helps the infant learn to control its body.The discovery has implications for medical conditions and developing more agile machines.A Japanese team combined detailed...
New York Post

What it’s really like to have stiff person syndrome and ‘freeze like a statue’

Andrea and Ian Rawlins know what Celine Dion’s stiff person syndrome diagnosis means for her family. A UK man who suffers from the same paralyzing neurological disorder regularly seizes up stock-still for 20 to 30 minutes due to the disease, as seen in alarming footage shared by his wife. She’d reportedly wanted to showcase the realities of the disease to dispel any false hopes of a miraculous recovery by the pop star. “The more spasms he has, the harder it becomes,” Andrea, 54, told South West News Service while describing the condition that plagues her husband Ian. For 18 years, the...
msn.com

Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Tyla

Doctors advise on viral menstrual blood smearing trend

There have always been oddballs who have espoused drinking from the golden fountain (their own p**s), but nowadays people are taking it one step further by rubbing menstrual blood on their faces. On TikTok, people have been championing it as a form of skin care - but does it actually...
New York Post

Cruel trolls say our disabled kids should be ‘put down’ because they’ll die young

TikTok trolls are targeting the parents of two children with severe disabilities, telling them to kill their “vegetable” kids to put them out of their misery. Charlotte Smith, 29, and Tom Harding, 26, have been left shaken by the shocking comments, which they’ve received beneath videos uploaded on the social media platform. The UK couple’s clips document their lives with their children, Ava-Grace, 4, and Henry, 2, who have both been diagnosed with lissencephaly and microcephaly and are not expected to live beyond 10 years old. “Because we’re on disability allowance, we’ve had people leave harsh comments such as: ‘Can’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy