'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. The second installment of Netflix's scheduled trilogy of Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla sees the season end with new revelations and a major death in the finale entitled, "The Reckoning." Throughout Season 2, we witness the frayed journey of our three main characters as Freydis Eriksdotte (Frida Gustavsson) separates from Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigursson (Leo Suter). While Freydis' journey takes her to the legendary Viking stronghold of Jomsborg to give birth to a son, Leif and Harald set off on a daring journey across the dangerous waters of the Baltic Sea to the major city of Constantinople. Though no longer together, the three each have an intriguing end to the second season that leaves the show primed for a third and final season.
Why 'The Walking Dead' Spin-offs Are Transitioning to Six-Episode Seasons
The Walking Dead: Dead City is bringing Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back to our screens as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, but in a new way that may seem unusual to long-term The Walking Dead viewers. For a show that concluded its final season with a two-part, 24-episode run, the move to 6-episode seasons may seem alien to fans of the show, but there are multiple reasons for this.
'That ‘70s Show' Finale Recap: Where Did We Leave Everyone?
The world is ready to travel back to the 1990s with Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) in That '90s Show, the second sequel to the hit Fox show That '70s Show, which ran between 1998 and 2006. Even better, most of the original cast is set to reprise their characters for recurring guest appearances. The new cast shows some real promise, including Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she spends the summer of 1995 with Red and Kitty, and Reyn Doi as the openly gay Ozzie, which should be a real interesting dynamic between him and Red. But where did we leave off with these characters? Let’s look at the series finale of That '70s Show again, and what came of our heroes.
'The Walking Dead's Creators Explain Why They Chose Maggie and Negan to Lead a Spinoff Series
The Walking Dead may have concluded its 11-season run in November 2022, but AMC is loath to give up its apocalyptic cash cow, and the winners are the viewers, who are being treated to not one—but three—upcoming spinoffs. One of those, The Walking Dead: Dead City, is quite possibly the most intriguing, based on its plot alone.
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
'That 90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Reprising Their Iconic Roles
In That '70s Show, though the hit series focused on Eric Forman (played by Topher Grace) and his friends, it was grumpy Red Forman and his ever-cheerful wife Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp respectively, that stole the show. In Netflix’s revival series, That '90s Show, the two are reprising their roles, but this time they’re the grandparents of Eric and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda).
The 'Dear Edward' Trailer Will Break Your Heart
Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Apple TV+ revealed a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama series Dear Edward from Emmy Award-winning creator Jason Katims. The 10-episode series is set to premiere its first three episodes on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.
'Women Talking' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Acclaimed Drama
Editor's Note: This article contains discussions of sexual violence and trauma.Sarah Polley's Women Talking is a drama about women in an isolated religious community struggling with their faith after facing severe continuous sexual assaults at the hands of the men in their community for a long time, featuring performances by some of the best actresses working in films today. Sarah Polley first made her name as a child actress with lead roles in films like Terry Gilliam's The Adventure of Baron Munchhausen and the TV show Ramona. In 1990, she burst into the public eye with the popular CBC television series Road to Avonlea, where she starred as Sara Stanley. She has starred in many popular feature films throughout her career, including Dawn of the Dead, Mr. Nobody, and The Secret Life of Words. In 2006, Polley directed her first feature film Away From Her, adapted from a short story by Alice Munro. The film earned rave reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and also earned Polley an Academy Award nomination for adapted screenplay. Since then, she has directed the feature film Take This Waltz, starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, and the limited series Alias Grace based on Margaret Atwood's book.
New 'Infinity Pool' Character Posters Get Horrifically Up Close and Personal
Although the calendar has changed to 2023, Mia Goth's reign over the horror genre isn’t ending anytime soon. While we wait for the actress to reprise her role as Maxine in Ti West’s X trilogy capper MaXXXine, Goth will hold horror fans over with Brandon Cronenberg’s crazed mind-bending thriller Infinity Pool. The film releases at the end of January and the first trailer left a devilish mark on genre fanatics everywhere with one haunting laugh by Goth. Now Infinity Pool’s new character posters get us up close and personal with everyone tangled up in Cronenberg’s latest nightmare.
Collider Teams Up with Saratoga Spring Water For Our Media Studio at Sundance
With the Sundance Film Festival right around the corner, Collider is excited to announce that we are partnering with Saratoga Spring Water to host our Interview Studio right on Main Street at the Zooz Cinema Center. Saratoga was born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the Saratoga brand has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted, still and sparkling, 100% natural spring water. Additionally, the Zooz Cinema Center is also partnering with Hendrick's Gin, Emsculpt NEO and EMFACE, Sommsation, Fisker, mou, and Stella Artois to host a full-service media and hospitality pop-up at the centrally located Mustang Restaurant.
'The Last Of Us' Episode 1 and the Significance of That Ending Song
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1.The wait is over, the cordyceps is finally among us. The Last of Us had its premiere, "When You're Lost In The Darkness," on HBO Max this past Sunday, and, somehow, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann managed to deliver an episode that is just as good (if not better, somehow) as the original introduction of the 2013 game. All the major elements are there and were expanded, from Sarah's (Nico Parker) sad demise to the very dynamics of gameplay, like how the characters move between places of different make, crouching through tunnels or squeezing between walls.
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
PaleyFest LA Rounds Out Lineup for 40th Event With 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Mandalorian,' and More
The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
This Anthony Hopkins Thriller Almost Became 'Seven's Sequel
Seven, like so many classic films, isn’t exactly calling out for a sequel… but that’s never stopped a studio from giving it a shot anyway. There are few cinematic masterpieces that have not been followed with rumblings of a potential successor, and while common sense often prevails to leave their reputation untarnished, others are not so lucky. In this regard, Seven is a rather unique example given how it fits both categories. The film does not have a sequel, but the script that was being considered as a follow-up did end up getting produced many years later under the name Solace.
10 Best Films Set on a Single Day, Ranked According to Letterboxd
Synchronize watches and strap in for the Letterboxd showdown poll: "24 Hours: Best Films Set on a Single Day." All films included take place over a 24-hour period (except flashbacks), making time an ever-present and unavoidable additional character. Whether set on a single day in high school - where 24...
'Our Flag Means Death's Jim and Oluwande Deserve More Attention
Our Flag Means Death aired in March of last year on HBO Max and has since been continuously growing in terms of popularity. This beloved, swashbuckling comedy series created by David Jenkins gave something unique and refreshing to the audiences, something that garnered new fans and overall praises from different critics. It's not every day that a show such as this would get immense recognition, but this one did — and for many good reasons, at that.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
'The Banshees of Inisherin' Ending Explained: There's No Turning Back Now
Acclaimed playwright and director Martin McDonagh is known for the mix of dark humor and searing truths in his works, but his latest outing might be his most layered and thought-provoking venture yet. In Banshees of Inisherin, he reunites his In Bruges costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irishmen at an irreparable crossroads in their friendship. The film has garnered critical acclaim, specifically for Farrell and Gleeson’s performances and McDonagh’s brilliantly dark and witty script. Here's the ending of the mysterious tragicomedy explained.
First 'Extrapolations' Images Reveal a Star-Studded Drama With Meryl Streep and More
It's rare that a TV drama is able to boast about appearances from so many of Hollywood's elite but Extrapolations can confidently do just that. The powerhouse cast includes the likes of Don't Look Up actress Meryl Streep, Spider-Man sensation Tobey Maguire, Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker, Zack Snyder's Justice League actress Diane Lane, Game of Thrones hero Kit Harrington and Black-ish's Yara Shahidi - to name just a few. Unsurprisingly, a line-up like that has already garnered mass interest in the show and after many conversations around it a release date of Friday, March 17, 2023 has finally been set. The show is slated to premiere with the first three episodes and then a new episode every week after that until the penultimate weekend in April.
