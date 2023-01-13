ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round

Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
IDAHO STATE
intothelightadventures.com

What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Average Rent In Boise: $900 – $1,900? WHICH ONE IS IT?

It isn't groundbreaking to hear someone complaining about rising rent costs in Boise. They're going up. A lot. The issue is, it seems that the internet is having a difficult time deciding on how much it actually costs to rent a place in Boise. We did some legwork, and it turns out, the web is struggling more than we thought to nail down a number.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Here’s How To Make Boise Great Again in 2023

Alright, let's get real for a second. There are a lot of people who are unhappy with the state of Boise but those same people also have a tremendous amount of pride. Now, was I in Boise for the "good ol' days"? No. No, I wasn't. But let me tell you - I've heard plenty about it.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Commuting In Washington Is Awful, While Idaho Is One Of The Best

Is Idaho really one of the best states to drive in?. I have seen more times than I can remember on Facebook people complaining about how bad drivers are in Idaho, but this doesn't isn't about bad or good drivers. This is all about the commuting conditions. Here's what WalletHub did to give us the 2023's Best & Worst States To Drive In "To help drivers identify the states that provide the best commuting conditions, WalletHub compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: 1) Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, 2) Traffic & Infrastructure, 3) Safety and 4) Access to Vehicles & Maintenance."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?

The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides

The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy