New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Central City, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way (map). He was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died. Authorities did not release his name or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates double shooting in Westwego

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a...
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Murder in Lower Garden District

An early morning murder in New Orleans makes the 16th homicide in 17 days in the city. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in shooting in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO says

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting late Tuesday in unincorporated Westwego, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Emile Avenue (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A man and a woman were both found inside a home there. Both had been shot.
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

More than 400 vehicles stolen in New Orleans so far this year

Just weeks into the new year, more than 400 vehicles have been stolen in New Orleans, which amounts to an average of more than 23 vehicles each day. “I never thought it would never happen to me,” said Stephanie Foot, who had her 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday. “I was driving over to my boyfriend’s house, we were going to go get dinner in the French Quarter. After we left, we were walking back to my car and I realized my car wasn’t there.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

