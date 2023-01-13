Read full article on original website
Man killed in shooting in Central City, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way (map). He was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died. Authorities did not release his name or...
19-year-old fatally wounded in Central City shooting
He was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
Mother of Boogie B claims she was told arrested murder suspect ‘may not be viable’ by DA’s office
Almost two weeks after a suspect was arrested for the murder of New Orleans rapper Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, Montrell's mother says she hasn't heard anything new regarding the case from local law enforcement.
Man fatally shot in Central City for 19th homicide in 18 days of 2023
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. Police say shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates double shooting in Westwego
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a...
Murder in Lower Garden District
An early morning murder in New Orleans makes the 16th homicide in 17 days in the city. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets…
Man, woman killed in shooting in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO says
A man and a woman were killed in a shooting late Tuesday in unincorporated Westwego, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Emile Avenue (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A man and a woman were both found inside a home there. Both had been shot.
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
Gunshot victim found dead near US 90 in Lower Garden District
A homicide investigation began Tuesday morning after police say a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in New Orleans' Lower Garden District.
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NOPD searching for suspect accused in Abundance Street home burglary
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Abundance Street on Tuesday (Jan. 10).
Accused vehicle suspect wanted in St. Roch, NOPD
The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
NOPD officers frustrated by city’s Mardi Gras parade pay disparity offered to outside agencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are frustrated and demoralized by the city offering lawmen from outside agencies higher pay to secure Mardi Gras parade routes than NOPD officers doing the same work, according to an attorney representing them. City officials last week said they hoped to cover...
NOPD arrests two youths after series of car burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced on Wednesday that they have charged two 16-year-olds with eight counts of burglary after a spree of car thefts in the CBD earlier this month. The break-ins happened on January 8 and police say the suspects were driving a stolen Kia as they...
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
More than 400 vehicles stolen in New Orleans so far this year
Just weeks into the new year, more than 400 vehicles have been stolen in New Orleans, which amounts to an average of more than 23 vehicles each day. “I never thought it would never happen to me,” said Stephanie Foot, who had her 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday. “I was driving over to my boyfriend’s house, we were going to go get dinner in the French Quarter. After we left, we were walking back to my car and I realized my car wasn’t there.”
