'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child's remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl's caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Secretary of State, JCPS working to add more voting locations for special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections is working with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) to add more polling places for February's special election, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. On Tuesday, the Kentucky Board of Elections rejected a proposal for the state Senate election held on...
State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
Showers and storms roll in tonight
Rain will continue to increase across our area as we head into this evening and tonight from West to East. A warm front will continue to move through our area this afternoon and will increase our temperatures from South to North into the mid 50s by late this afternoon and tonight when rain and storms arrive.
Louisville Orchestra going on 2-year tour around Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will tour the state of Kentucky for the next two years. The two-year musical trip is part of "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra." The concerts will feature full orchestra performances, along with collaborative engagements with schools, community centers and libraries.
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform in Mammoth Cave with the Louisville Orchestra April 29
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will have a five-day residency with the Louisville Orchestra this spring, including a special once-in-a-lifetime performance within the caverns of Mammoth Cave. Yo-Yo Ma will join music director Teddy Abrams and the full orchestra for a performance including Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No....
