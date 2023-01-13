ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Covers Her Face & Neck In Tattoos With Wild Filter That Gives Her The Travis Baker Makeover

By Terry Zeller
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian took the love of transforming her look to a whole new level! The makeup mogul, 42, hopped on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 13 to show off a hilarious photo filter that gave her some digital tattoos on her face and chest. Looking absolutely flawless with just a button-down shirt and her dark locks slicked back, Kim had a hilarious resemblance to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker, who, like any good rock star, is covered from head to toe in real tattoos.

In the quick clip (above), Kim puckered up as a plethora of colorful tattoos appeared under her eyes, over her right eyebrow and all around her decolletage. The art included cherries, hearts, lips, a bee, and the words “baby angel.” She also had the phrase “not all who wander are lost” written in cursive near her forehead.

While it is unclear how many real tattoos Kim may have, she did reveal that her last boyfriend had some body art done in her honor! Back in March 2022, when she was in the midst of her red-hot romance with Pete Davidson, the mother of four said the comedian had her name inked on his chest. “It’s actually a branding,” Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different.” She added, “I think my favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.” As fans know, Kim and Pete called it quits six months later.

Meanwhile, Kim’s main squeeze before Pete, her ex-husband, Kanye West, reportedly got hitched recently! The rapper married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who has worked at Yeezy for several years, in a private ceremony, per TMZ. The pair were spotted having lunch earlier this week in Los Angeles and Kanye was reportedly wearing a wedding band. However, it doesn’t appear the new couple have filed a marriage certificate at this time, HollywoodLife has been unable to obtain one to confirm.

