WIBW
Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
3 Topeka men charged after deputy allegedly spots them trying to steal car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were […]
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
Police: Man found dead in car outside Kansas City apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according to Officer Leslie Foreman. The call was upgraded to a shooting...
WIBW
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
Kansas City, Kansas police seek tips in 2020 deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking information in the 2020 deadly shooting of Enice Fuel near North 10th Street and Orville Avenue.
Manhattan man accused of ID theft, obstruction
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan. Just before 11a.m. Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Austin Swafford, of Manhattan in connection to the theft of a 19-year-old man's wallet and financial cards. Swafford is being held on requested charges that include seven counts of felony...
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Kansas City man accused of killing woman in drunk driving crash in Overland Park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of drunk driving and killing a woman in a deadly crash in Overland Park on the day before Halloween.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
Manhattan business lost $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
WIBW
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
WIBW
RCPD on the lookout for two bikes stolen within hours of each other
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are on the lookout for two bicycles that had been stolen within a few hours of each other. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officials were called to the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
WIBW
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after drugs, stolen property and weapons were allegedly found in his home during a search warrant. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says officials executed a drug search warrant in the 3600 block of Apel Rd. in Wamego.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
