Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan business victim of $100,000 fraud case, police say

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects involved with a recent theft by deception case. The RCPD reports that a local business in the 500 block of McCall Rd. suffered a $100,000 loss after unknown suspects posed as employees of New York Presbyterian […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man accused of ID theft, obstruction

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan. Just before 11a.m. Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Austin Swafford, of Manhattan in connection to the theft of a 19-year-old man's wallet and financial cards. Swafford is being held on requested charges that include seven counts of felony...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan business lost $100,000 in theft by deception

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

RCPD on the lookout for two bikes stolen within hours of each other

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are on the lookout for two bicycles that had been stolen within a few hours of each other. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officials were called to the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after drugs, stolen property and weapons were allegedly found in his home during a search warrant. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says officials executed a drug search warrant in the 3600 block of Apel Rd. in Wamego.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject

BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

