Lancaster Man Licks Sleeping Child, Police Say

George S. Cooke. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A 62-year-old Lancaster man supposedly bribed a child to sleep in his bed and then licked them and sexually assaulted them, police detailed in a release on Friday, January 13, 2023.

George S. Cooke of the 1300 block of Orchard Street was first brought to the police's attention when a parent overheard their child say Cooke touched their genitals.

Over the course of several interviews with Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Services, it was revealed that "Cooke licked and touched the victim’s groin area. He did this after he bribed the victim with access to a computer game. This occurred at Cooke’s residence. The victim had stayed overnight at Cooke’s house numerous times and slept in Cooke’s bedroom at those times," the police state in the release.

Cooke was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault of a Child, and Corruption of Minors on Nov. 30, 2022.

He was arrested and committed to Lancaster County Prison on Dec. 5, 2022, but was released on a $50,000 surety bond later that day. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on Friday, January 13, 2023. at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

