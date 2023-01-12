Read full article on original website
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
Ten-minute scan enables detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in 1 in 20 people with high blood pressure.
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Researchers Find Way To Reverse Aging
Recent experiments conducted in Boston labs have shown reverse aging results.
Simple spray could keep COVID away
What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
Drinks that help the body detox can also aid in the removal of toxins and pollutants.
Detox drinks are beverages made from natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, that are used to cleanse and detoxify the body. The goal of detox drinks is to rid the body of toxins and to help improve overall health. Detox drinks can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and increase energy. They can also help flush out toxins and impurities from the body.
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
Ask an expert: Which color grapes are the healthiest?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Leticia SoaresPostgraduate Degree in Public and Family Health/Bachelor Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics · 5 years of experience · BrazilAll types of grapes have health benefits. However, purple grapes can have more beneficial properties, since they are a better source of resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that can help in glycemic control, improve insulin resistance, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and can collaborate in weight control. Purple foods are also rich in ellagic acid, a substance that prevents premature aging and reduces the risk of cancerous cell formation.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Grape.→ Love Grape? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
The 6 Best Budget-Friendly Anti-Inflammatory Foods, According to a Dietitian
Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life. Inflammation is a trending topic, and it's for a...
Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed
Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
If you're sitting all day, science shows how to undo the health risks. Take 'activity snacks' every 30 minutes.
A short stroll every half hour may help undo the health harms associated with prolonged periods of sitting, a new study finds. Mounting evidence has suggested that sitting for long periods of time — an inescapable fact of life for many workers — is hazardous to health even for those who exercise regularly.
Study: Irregular and low water consumption can lead to severe health consequences
Though we have studied since primary school days that drinking eight glasses of water daily is mandatory for good health, very few people get to their eighth glass of the day. In a recent study published in ‘eBioMedicine’, researchers have given more reasons why drinking lots of water every day is essential.
A simple smell test may help reveal signs of unhealthy aging and frailty
A simple smell test could help doctors screen older adults for signs of frailty and unhealthy aging. Researchers from Johns Hopkins demonstrated that the loss of smell may be predictive of a higher risk for age-related health problems. So far, studies have shown that smell dysfunction acts as an early...
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
What Are the Options for Colon Cancer Testing?
Testing for colon cancer can be important before you ever notice any warning signs. Sudden weight loss, blood in the stool, or bowel changes are noticeable symptoms that cancer has already advanced. Colorectal cancer, called colon cancer for short, is a malignant condition that occurs when there’s abnormal cell growth...
Simple DIY health check you can use to predict your risk of silent killer – how to do it now
PREVENTION is always better than cure. And the same goes for catching strokes before they happen. Over 100,000 people suffer a stroke every year in the UK and they're responsible for over 38,000 deaths. And even for the 1.3 million Brits who have survived a stroke - many living with...
