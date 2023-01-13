DUBLIN, IRELAND (WBOY) — A French Bulldog who was stolen from her family in Ireland more than two years ago, has been reunited with her owners. An adorable video shows the Bulldog, Baya, being handed to her family in an emotional exchange on Jan 14. According to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DCPCA), Baya was found in a busy street in Dublin, and when they checked her microchip, they discovered that she was listed as “lost/stolen” two years prior from a family located more than 125 miles away.

