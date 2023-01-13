Read full article on original website
WVU battling free throw woes during five-game skid
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the years, Bob Huggins has referred to the game of Whac-A-Mole when describing the state of his team. A problem arises that needs correcting, and he and his staff correct it. Another issue or two pop up immediately, once those are squashed, but suddenly more appear that need immediate attention. That’s the current cycle Huggins finds himself in once again.
WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a mid-week matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Wednesday’s contest against KU...
WVU-Oklahoma game sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
WVU’s win over No. 18 Baylor by the numbers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia picked up its biggest win of the season thus far early Sunday evening by upsetting No. 18 Baylor inside the WVU Coliseum. The win was big for many reasons, and some key performances helped the Mountaineers earn the win. Here’s a look at Sunday’s...
WVU women’s hoops at Kansas: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have conquered Wildcats, Horned Frogs, and nationally ranked Bears over the last three games. Next up, are the sliding Jayhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU women’s hoops at Kansas game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Time:...
Hampton earns preseason nod from Perfect Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90).
Quick Hits: Huggins on opportunities and return flight home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins virtually met with members of the media Monday afternoon. His team, coming off a fifth-straight loss on Saturday, now turns its attention to No. 14 TCU. But before fully turning their attention to the Horned Frogs, the...
Coach P’s crew receives AP votes after beating Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win thus far in her first year with the Mountaineers’, Dawn Plitzuweit and her group received a bit of national recognition on Monday. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s...
Chad Scott named West Virginia offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has named its next offensive coordinator. And his name is Chad Scott. West Virginia’s running backs coach has been elevated to the role of offensive coordinator, according to a release by the program on Monday. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and...
Restaurant Road Trip: Roasted Ice Cafe
The Roasted Ice Cafe opened last year in Meadowbrook Mall in February. However, it recently moved to West Main Street in Bridgeport.
VIDEO: French Bulldog reunited with family after 2 years thanks to microchip
DUBLIN, IRELAND (WBOY) — A French Bulldog who was stolen from her family in Ireland more than two years ago, has been reunited with her owners. An adorable video shows the Bulldog, Baya, being handed to her family in an emotional exchange on Jan 14. According to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DCPCA), Baya was found in a busy street in Dublin, and when they checked her microchip, they discovered that she was listed as “lost/stolen” two years prior from a family located more than 125 miles away.
Marion County Commission declares Stalking, Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Commissioners and sexual assault advocates are bringing more awareness to Marion County about harassment, violence issues and resources that can help victims.
