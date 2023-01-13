ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan business victim of $100,000 fraud case, police say

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects involved with a recent theft by deception case. The RCPD reports that a local business in the 500 block of McCall Rd. suffered a $100,000 loss after unknown suspects posed as employees of New York Presbyterian […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Man found dead in car outside Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according to Officer Leslie Foreman. The call was upgraded to a shooting...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Manhattan man accused of ID theft, obstruction

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan. Just before 11a.m. Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Austin Swafford, of Manhattan in connection to the theft of a 19-year-old man's wallet and financial cards. Swafford is being held on requested charges that include seven counts of felony...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the lookout for two bikes stolen within hours of each other

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are on the lookout for two bicycles that had been stolen within a few hours of each other. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officials were called to the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after drugs, stolen property and weapons were allegedly found in his home during a search warrant. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says officials executed a drug search warrant in the 3600 block of Apel Rd. in Wamego.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

KSUPD: Pedestrian transported to hospital after crash

MANHATTAN - At approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday, Kansas State University Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1600 block of Claflin Road. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan by Riley County EMS for treatment of injuries. The...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
