4d ago

I’m asking all my fellow Democrats do you feel as guilty as I do about the shape of our country? I was the foolish one that got suckered into the main stream media and my party when they told me how evil Donald Trump was. But after six years of watching them persecute Donald Trump with nothing to show for it I have begin to understand that Donald Trump was right about everything. Therefore, I will be changing parties to Republican and voting for Donald Trump in 2024.

BSS
4d ago

Most of the disinformation that influenced our election actually came from our own institutions. We don’t need outside interference. We have 51 dishonest and corrupt DNI officials, corrupt leaders in the FBI, and a government controlled media just for starters.

N. Curbo
4d ago

I thought committees were formed to investigate. A circus of clowns. How about those 14,000 hours of videos get released so the ones in the back can catch up.

