Ann Arbor, MI

Benzinga

Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Lower

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower by 3.26% to $140.97 going into the close of Wednesday's session after Scotiabank initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Perform rating and $125 price target. What Else?. Snowflake shares may also be falling during Wednesday's session in sympathy with the broader...
Fed Beige Book Warns Of 'Little Growth In The Month Ahead,' Sends Markets Lower

U.S. economic growth and business activity remains soft heading into 2023, according to the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book report on Wednesday. What Is The Beige Book? The Beige Book report is a collection of anecdotal information compiled from each Federal Reserve Bank related to current economic conditions within their districts. The report is published eight times per year prior to a meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee to decide on monetary policy changes, such as interest rate adjustments.
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
$2.6M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Homebuyers Flock To Lower Interest Rates: MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

As mortgages continued to moderate, potential home buyers were flocking to the opportunity to secure a lower interest rate, Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey data showed. What Happened: The Market Composite Index — a measure of mortgage loan application volume — increased 27.9% on a seasonally adjusted...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
