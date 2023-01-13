ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

lootpress.com

Two arrested, two wanted by Beckley Police after large drug bust

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for drug charge

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville woman was sentenced to prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver after pleading guilty in September of 2022. On January 11, 2023, Terri Lynn Phillips, 60, of Pineville, WV, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after drugs were found in her car […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Lootpress

UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail

UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
BEAVER, WV
Augusta Free Press

Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up

A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Investigation ongoing after 8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH

UPDATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 8:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– The investigation remains ongoing at Southern Regional Jail after 8 inmates were taken to an area hospital for alleged overdoses. West Virginia State Police Lieutenant Corporal D.M. Nelson in Charleston said on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, West Virginia State Police are investigating the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit, last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Child's remains found in Carroll

A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
PRINCETON, WV

