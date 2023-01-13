Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen seen in Pulaski County; police agencies asked to be on the lookout
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. Campbell is a Black male who stands 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and...
Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
lootpress.com
Two arrested, two wanted by Beckley Police after large drug bust
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for drug charge
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville woman was sentenced to prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver after pleading guilty in September of 2022. On January 11, 2023, Terri Lynn Phillips, 60, of Pineville, WV, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after drugs were found in her car […]
Police searching for two suspects after $89,070 of drugs seized in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit seized nearly $90,000 in drugs and guns after a pair of arrests. Two suspects are still on the loose. Assisted by Special Response Teams from both the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley […]
Warrants reveal Surry County 4-year-old died of hypoxic brain injury, wrist and ankle straps found in home
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a toddler in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, thre days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail
UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
NC parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
Two North Carolina parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.
WSET
Body found in burning car; man charged with first-degree murder: Wytheville Sheriff
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On January 13 just before 4 a.m., first responders arrived at a burning car on Saint Paul Church Road in Wytheville, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said. Inside the burning car they found a dead body. A suspect was identified after WCSO had collected...
Augusta Free Press
Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up
A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
Investigation ongoing after 8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH
UPDATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 8:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– The investigation remains ongoing at Southern Regional Jail after 8 inmates were taken to an area hospital for alleged overdoses. West Virginia State Police Lieutenant Corporal D.M. Nelson in Charleston said on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, West Virginia State Police are investigating the […]
Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit, last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have […]
WSLS
Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
Woman following customers into restrooms at Harper Road Little General, screaming, cursing, law enforcement requested
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday night disturbance at the Harper Road Little General has resulted in on-scene assistance from law enforcement. As indicated by Raleigh County Emergency Dispatch Services, a woman at the Harper Road Little General location began harassing customers at the store late Sunday night. The...
pmg-va.com
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
