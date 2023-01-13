ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

KLTV

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KLTV

Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended

These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations. Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment. This $200,000 grant will supply fire trucks trucks with communications equipment compatible with a new radio system installed by the county. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Karen Holt,...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Angelina County authorities arrest 2 in aftermath of pursuit

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a multi-agency pursuit. Deputies pursued a fleeing suspect into the city limits of Lufkin, but all officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short while later the suspect vehicle was located at the Family Crisis Center.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Palestine HS Band Director Arrested

Palestine Police arrested the Palestine High School head band director for an alleged improper relationship with a former student with sexual contact. In addition, Palestine detectives arrested Adrian Alonso in Fort Worth while on a school trip. He’s in jail on a $500,000 bond.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests

HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
CROCKETT, TX
CBS19

Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lufkin early Sunday morning

LUFKIN, Texas — A man died after his vehicle left the road and flipped several times early Sunday morning in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the man was driving southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive when he lost control of his Ford truck. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Lufkin PD said.
LUFKIN, TX

